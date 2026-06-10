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Helena High signs ‘sister school’ pact with Japanese high school

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published June 10, 2026 at 6:18 AM MDT
Helena High School principal Brian Kessler (left) and principal Masataka Watanabe of Senshu University Tamana High School in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture smile after signing a "sister school" agreement.
Austin Amestoy
/
Montana Public Radio
Helena High School principal Brian Kessler (left) and principal Masataka Watanabe of Senshu University Tamana High School in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture smile after signing a "sister school" agreement.

5,700 miles and an entire ocean separate Helena High School from its “sister school” in southern Japan. But, the two became a little closer in a special ceremony this June.

Helena High band students struck up a stirring rendition of a traditional Japanese march to open the ceremony. The guest of honor, Senshu University Tamana High School principal Masataka Watanabe, said it was a spectacular performance.

“American students play the Japanese music, but they know the Japanese spirit — it’s so nice,” Watanabe said.

It was a full-circle moment for Watanabe, whose own marching band played in this very gymnasium a decade ago. This time, he was there to formalize a “sister school” arrangement between Tamana High and Helena High.

Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture and Montana have been “sister states” for more than 40 years — a relationship nurtured by former U.S. senator and ambassador to Japan Mike Mansfield. The one between these two high schools is more recent, born during the pandemic.

In the years since, students at each school have learned about the other’s culture and educational practices. Helena sophomore Rose Ellis said her favorite part is writing her pen pal.

“It’s just interesting to talk with them, and like, even across cultural differences that can be really huge, it’s like, we really are just kids,” Ellis said.

With the stroke of a pen, Helena High principal Brian Kessler and Watanabe made it official: their schools are sisters. They’ll continue to provide students with opportunities for cultural exchange — Helena High School is in the early stages of planning a student visit to Kumamoto Prefecture next December.
Tags
Montana News Helena High SchoolBrian KesslerMasataka WatanabeSenshu University Tamana High SchoolKumamotoJapanEducation
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
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