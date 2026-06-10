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Montana Wildfire News
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Forest Service fuel treatments dropped by 35% in 2025

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published June 10, 2026 at 4:48 PM MDT
Map of the United States titled “USFS Active Fuels Treatment, 2024–2025.” Each state is represented by a square sized according to the number of acres treated in 2024, while the fill level shows 2025 treatment acres as a percentage of the 2024 total. Green squares indicate 2025 treatment levels above 2024, red squares indicate levels below 2024, and outlined squares indicate no 2024 baseline. A nationwide summary graphic shows 35.0% completion relative to 2024 levels, labeled “below 2024,” representing about 1.42 million acres treated. Large red squares in states such as Montana, California, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Arkansas, Texas and Florida indicate lower treatment levels than in 2024. Green squares in states including Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Louisiana and several Midwestern and Northeastern states indicate higher treatment levels than in 2024. A legend at the bottom explains square colors and relative square sizes, which range from about 50,000 to 430,000 acres treated in 2024. Source: USFS Forest Activity Tracking System.
Center for Western Priorities
USFS Active Fuels Treatment, 2024–2025.

The U.S. Forest Service has faced budget and staffing cuts under the Trump administration, and a new analysis shows those cuts are impacting how much land the agency is able to treat to prevent wildfires.

The Forest Service treated 35 percent fewer acres for wildfire mitigation in 2025, compared with the previous year. Mitigation efforts include tree thinning, brush clearing, and prescribed burning. That’s according to Forest Service data assessed by the public lands advocacy group, Center for Western Priorities.

That means nearly one and a half million fewer acres were treated overall. These treatments lower wildfire risks, and make fires easier to fight, which better protects communities and keeps firefighters safe. In a state-by-state breakdown, the Center’s analysis found 63% less acres of Forest Service land in Montana were treated for wildfire risk.

The Trump administration has proposed further cuts to the U.S. Forest Service’s budget, staff, and local support – including closing regional offices nationwide.

Much of the western U.S. experienced a snow drought this year, setting the region up for what could be an intense wildfire season, especially given forecasts of a hot, dry summer.
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Montana News wildfireU.S. Forest Service
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environment and Climate Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
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