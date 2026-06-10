Forest Service fuel treatments dropped by 35% in 2025

The U.S. Forest Service has faced budget and staffing cuts under the Trump administration, and a new analysis shows those cuts are impacting how much land the agency is able to treat to prevent wildfires.

The Forest Service treated 35 percent fewer acres for wildfire mitigation in 2025 , compared with the previous year. Mitigation efforts include tree thinning, brush clearing, and prescribed burning. That’s according to Forest Service data assessed by the public lands advocacy group, Center for Western Priorities.

That means nearly one and a half million fewer acres were treated overall. These treatments lower wildfire risks, and make fires easier to fight, which better protects communities and keeps firefighters safe. In a state-by-state breakdown, the Center’s analysis found 63% less acres of Forest Service land in Montana were treated for wildfire risk.

The Trump administration has proposed further cuts to the U.S. Forest Service’s budget, staff, and local support – including closing regional offices nationwide.

Much of the western U.S. experienced a snow drought this year, setting the region up for what could be an intense wildfire season, especially given forecasts of a hot, dry summer.