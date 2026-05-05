Q&A: Tom Jandron, Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate

MTPR is airing interviews with candidates running for federal office in 2026. MTPR's Shaylee Ragar spoke with Tom Jandron, a Libertarian running for U.S. Senate.

Shaylee Ragar: Why are you the best person for this job?

Tom Jandron: For one, I'm not a politician. I don't have all the fancy pedigrees of a normal candidate. I've served in the Montana Army National Guard. I've served the people of Montana in that way. And I think that Montanans want somebody who's going to truly represent them in Washington versus lobbyists and foreign interests or their own party's agenda. And we've continuously seen Congress entangle us in foreign wars, they've wrecked the economy, run up trillions of dollars in debt, and eroded our civil liberties, and I think Montanans deserve somebody who's actually gonna represent them.

Shaylee Ragar: You're running as a Libertarian. How do you describe your political ideology?

Tom Jandron: Libertarians are very, you know, limited government, freedom-minded, you know, we want to reduce the amount of regulations that really get in the way of so many things in everyday society. Basically, you know, Libertarians want to try to get more power to the people.

Shaylee Ragar: How do you think Congress should try to address the cost of health care in the United States?

Tom Jandron: Well, that's a very complicated issue, as we've seen. We have had Obamacare, which doesn't seem to have improved the healthcare system in Montana. Instead, it's just kind of enriched the insurance companies. And I've heard a few things floated. One idea would be to put the money directly in the people's pockets and choose their healthcare system, giving more flexibility to the states themselves to run the healthcare system. So yeah, I mean, it's a big, big issue. It's not a simple answer.

Shaylee Ragar: Where do you stand on the Trump administration's approach to immigration enforcement, and what role should Congress have, if any, in immigration enforcement?

Tom Jandron:Initially, I liked where the Trump administration was going with the immigration issue. You know, we need to have secure borders in order to have a free and prosperous country. Since it's gone astray, as we've seen in Minnesota. But, you know, ultimately, things that I would like to see with immigration is getting rid of the criminal elements, the violent, you know, individuals who come here and I think we also need to quit housing them in the prison complexes, you know. Once they go to trial and are found, if they're found guilty for whatever crime they're convicted of I don't see why we just don't deport them immediately.

Shaylee Ragar: Where do you stand on President Trump engaging the U.S. In war with Iran?

Tom Jandron: Well, as a veteran, I like to see clear objectives and know clearly what the purpose and kind of the outcome is gonna be. Diplomacy is always the best route with anything. And we've seen it devolve from that. And yeah, I just, I don't feel like it's, the American people are clear on what, what's happening. They haven't communicated very well as far as what the objectives are, how this is gonna turn out, and it's a real dangerous game to be playing.

Shaylee Ragar: What do you see as a top priority for constituents in Montana?

Tom Jandron: Definitely, you know, the cost of living that we continuously see going up, especially now the gas prices are going up again. Healthcare obviously is a big one. Housing is a real big issue. So, and I think, you now, those are definitely things that we need to address in Washington.

Shaylee Ragar: Do you have any initial thoughts about policies that you'd like to propose on that front?

Tom Jandron: As far as the housing goes, again, regulations are always one of the biggest causes for increased prices. So whatever we can do to reduce regulations to make it easier for people to get into actual starter homes, that's something that's been kind of taken away. There are a lot of areas in Washington I think that we can help to reduce the regulations.