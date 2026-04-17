© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Q&A: Patrick McCracken, Libertarian eastern district U.S. House candidate

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published April 17, 2026 at 3:05 PM MDT
Patrick McCracken
Austin Amestoy
Patrick McCracken

MTPR is airing interviews with candidates running for federal office in 2026. MTPR's Austin Amestoy speaks with Patrick McCracken, a Libertarian running for Montana’s eastern district U.S. House seat.

Austin Amestoy: Patrick, tell us a little bit about yourself and what makes you the best person for this job.

Patrick McCracken: When I look out at the state and the federal government, I think about my kids and my wife and the rest of the citizens in the state here. I know what Montanans are going through as far as cost of living, cost of health insurance, cost of food, and I'd like to think that we can make a real difference applying a Libertarian framework to those problems in Washington.

Austin Amestoy: Patrick, I'm curious about your background and prior experience and how those things would inform what you'd bring to Congress if you were elected.

Patrick McCracken: Well, my background — I'm 48 years old. I've been in Montana my whole life, fourth generation, I suppose, if we're counting. I went to school in Bozeman after graduating high school in Billings at West. And I became a financial advisor and I did that for 10 years. And then my wife and I left the state for work, for better work opportunities and came back. And we're lucky to have work-from-home jobs. And, you know, most of my career now for, I suppose it's been 20 years or more has been working with Montanans and Americans on their financial lives, trying to orient themselves in a way that gets them to a goal of retirement and a better than average lifestyle for their kids and grandkids.

Austin Amestoy: So you feel that those things are going to make you an effective lawmaker, should you be sent to Congress?

Patrick McCracken: I think the most effective lawmaker at this point is somebody who understands the people who elect them.

Austin Amestoy: Let's talk about some policy issues that I know are top of mind for a lot of Montanans. The U.S. Supreme Court this year overturned the tariffs that had been enacted by President Trump. The court said that he had overstepped into congressional authority in that instance. I'm wondering if you agree with that ruling and then more broadly, how you think the U.S. Should approach foreign trade.

Patrick McCracken: I think that the way that Trump enacted the tariffs was strong-handed and didn't leave a lot of room for our trading partners to adjust in a timely fashion. It certainly appears now as if whether or not we choose to move forward with tariffs, that two things have happened. We've uncovered that once again Congress is unwilling to take on one of the core challenges of legislating and two, that for the most part, the American people have borne the increased cost of goods and services, food, and all imported products. I don't have a great answer for you on the other side of what happens if we disregard the tariffs or go back to the way things were, but Trump may have had the right idea in mind, but the application of which was poor and Congress needs to take up the mantle here and make a decision based on their constituency's demands.

Austin Amestoy: Let's talk about another Trump administration action over the last year. And that was a big push, especially in 2025, to downsize the federal government. That was in particular through the DOGE administration and structure. Are you happy with the results of that effort? And do you think further downsizing is necessary? And if so, where would you like to see that happen?

Patrick McCracken: I am absolutely not happy with the results. I think that dismantling DOGE in so quick a fashion after they uncovered so much fraud and abuse is short-sighted. That sort of forensic accounting into where the American taxpayers' money goes is overdue. I don't think they went far enough. And while they may have cut some things, there's other things that are quite bloated and need cutting. 86,000 new IRS agents, maybe? I guess we'd have to let DOGE operate so we could find more fraud.

Austin Amestoy: I'm curious in your conversations with your potential future constituents, what you've heard is their top priority right now in terms of policy.

Patrick McCracken: Policy or not the top priority for most constituents is cost of living.

Austin Amestoy: What do you see as Congress's role in addressing the cost of living? What should be done right now in this moment?

Patrick McCracken: I believe there are some current bills that are moving through to break up private equity ownership of single family homes. And I would support those. More often than not, in an issue like this though, government can be the problem. And the problem in its most recent form started post-COVID during the $6 trillion bailout. And so we would like to avoid that going forward, printing more money.

Candidate Q&A
State Sen. and gubernatorial candidate Albert Olszewski.
Q&A: Al Olszewski, Republican western district U.S. House candidate
MTPR is interviewing candidates running for federal office in 2026. MTPR's Shaylee Ragar Ragar spoke with Al Olszewski, a Republican running for Montana's western U.S. House seat.
Christi Jacobsen is the Montana secretary of state
Q&A: Christi Jacobsen, Republican western district U.S. House candidate
MTPR is interviewing candidates running for federal office in 2026. MTPR's Shaylee speaks with Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, a Republican running for Montana's western district U.S. House seat.
Ray Curtis
Q&A: Ray Curtis, Republican western district U.S. House candidate
MTPR is interviewing candidates running for federal office in 2026. MTPR's Austin Amestoy speaks with Ray Curtis, a Republican running for Montana's western U.S. House seat.
Sam Lux
Q&A: Sam Lux, Democratic eastern district U.S. House candidate
MTPR is interviewing candidates running for federal office in 2026. MTPR's Victoria Traxler speaks with Sam Lux, a Democrat running for Montana's eastern U.S. House seat.
Russ Cleveland speaks during a Democratic western district U.S. House candidate debate in Butte on March 10, 2026.
Q&A: Russ Cleveland, Democratic western district U.S. House candidate
MTPR is airing interviews with candidates running for federal office in 2026. MTPR's Victoria Traxler speaks with Russ Cleveland, a Democrat running for Montana's western U.S. House seat.
A man wearing glasses, a blazer and jeans sits onstage in front of a red curtain, holding a microphone and gesturing as he speaks. A small table with a water bottle sits beside him.
Q&A: Ryan Busse, Democratic western district U.S. House candidate
MTPR is airing interviews with candidates running for federal office in 2026. MTPR's Victoria Traxler speaks with Ryan Busse, a Democrat running for Montana's western U.S. House seat.
A woman wearing glasses, a wide-brimmed hat and a blue jacket smiles while holding a small pug dressed in a red sweater. They stand in a grassy field bordered by a wooden fence, with rolling hills and snow-dusted mountains in the background under a cloudy sky.
Q&A: Kimberly Persico, independent western district U.S. House candidate
MTPR is interviewing candidates running for federal office in 2026. MTPR's Shaylee Ragar speaks with Kimberly Persico, an independent candidate running for Montana's western U.S. House seat.
Sam Forstag, Democratic candidate for Montana's western district U.S. House seat, speaks during a debate in Butte on March 10, 2026.
Q&A: Sam Forstag, Democratic western district U.S. House candidate
MTPR is interviewing candidates running for federal office in 2026. MTPR’s Austin Amestoy speaks with Sam Forstag, a Democrat running for Montana’s western district U.S. House seat.
Retired DEA agent Stacy Zinn is running for the Eastern Congressional District.
Q&A: Stacy Zinn, Republican candidate for U.S. House District 02
We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited.

Tags
Montana News 2026 electionsCandidate Q&APatrick McCracken
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information