Bipartisan majority calls for state Sen. Windy Boy to resign over sexual abuse allegations

Bipartisan majority calls for state Sen. Windy Boy to resign over sexual abuse claims

A bipartisan supermajority of Montana state senators penned a letter urging Sen. Jonathan Windy Boy of Box Elder to resign immediately from the Legislature.

The letter follows Windy Boy’s removal from legislative committees following allegations of sexual abuse, harassment and solicitation of minors. Windy Boy has called the allegations slanderous and politically motivated.

In the letter, 39 state lawmakers say, while Windy Boy has a right to due process and the presumption of innocence, the allegations against him are serious enough to warrant his departure. The letter also states the controversy risks "undermining public confidence in the Montana Senate."

Windy Boy did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.