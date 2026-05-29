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Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Bipartisan majority calls for state Sen. Windy Boy to resign over sexual abuse allegations

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published May 29, 2026 at 12:38 PM MDT
Jonathan Windy Boy
Montana Legislature
Jonathan Windy Boy

Bipartisan majority calls for state Sen. Windy Boy to resign over sexual abuse claims

A bipartisan supermajority of Montana state senators penned a letter urging Sen. Jonathan Windy Boy of Box Elder to resign immediately from the Legislature.

The letter follows Windy Boy’s removal from legislative committees following allegations of sexual abuse, harassment and solicitation of minors. Windy Boy has called the allegations slanderous and politically motivated.

In the letter, 39 state lawmakers say, while Windy Boy has a right to due process and the presumption of innocence, the allegations against him are serious enough to warrant his departure. The letter also states the controversy risks "undermining public confidence in the Montana Senate."

Windy Boy did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

Jonathan Windy Boy
  1. Sexual abuse allegations abound; 'Dark money' meets AI; ICE dispute moves to Supreme Court
  2. Windy Boy re-launches bid for Congress, removed from committee assignments
  3. Democrats dump on unions; Republican resentment surfaces; Windy Boy faces abuse allegations
  4. Windy Boy exits U.S. House race amid allegations of sexual abuse
  5. Democrats running for U.S. House debate health care, unions and 'dark money'

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Montana News Montana LegislatureJonathan Windy Boy
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
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