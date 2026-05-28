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Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Independents Bodnar, Eisenhauer say they've met signature requirements for Nov. ballot

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published May 28, 2026 at 7:18 AM MDT

Former University of Montana president Seth Bodnar and physician and veteran Michael Eisenhauer both say they’ve cleared a major hurdle ahead of the November election.

Bodnar’s campaign says it’s submitted nearly 30,000 signatures — more than double the amount required by state law for the U.S. Senate race. Eisenhauer says he’s turned in enough, more than 11,000 from voters in the Eastern U.S. House district.

County elections offices will verify the accuracy of the signatures. Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen will then certify the candidates to appear on the general election ballot, provided they obtained enough verified signatures.

Western U.S. House district candidate Kimberly Persico did not respond to MTPR’s questions about her signature numbers. She told NBC Montana this month she “doubted” she’d meet the threshold for her race.

Bodnar has so far outraised all his opponents in the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Steve Daines, according to the Federal Election Commission. Eisenhauer’s fundraising is trailing incumbent Republican congressman Troy Downing by a nearly 7-to-1 margin.

Seth Bodnar outside the Secretary of State's office in the state Capitol, March 4, 2026 after filing his campaign paperwork. Bodnar said he's running for U.S. Senate as an independent because political parties are failing their constituents.
Montana News
Q&A: Seth Bodnar, independent U.S. Senate candidate
Austin Amestoy
Michael Eisenhauer
Montana News
Q&A: Michael Eisenhauer, independent eastern district U.S. House candidate
Victoria Traxler

Tags
Montana News Seth BodnarMichael Eisenhauer2026 elections
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
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