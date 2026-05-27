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Montana Historical Society honored for work on new state Heritage Center

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published May 27, 2026 at 10:04 AM MDT
Molly Kruckenberg, executive director of the Montana Historical Society, speaks during a tour of the Montana Heritage Center. She stands in front of exhibits featuring a tipi, a welcome sign with Native greetings, and a panel titled “Sovereign Nations’ Homelands,” which includes a map and information about tribal sovereignty.
Shaylee Ragar
Molly Kruckenberg, executive director of the Montana Historical Society, leads a tour through the new Montana Heritage Center on Nov. 18, 2025.

The American Alliance of Museums recognized the Montana Historical Society with its Museum Impact Award this year. The honor celebrates the organization’s new $100-million Montana Heritage Center in Helena.

Historical Society director Molly Kruckenberg says she and her team have been so busy managing the flood of museum visitors since it opened in December, awards hadn’t even crossed their minds. She says it feels like a validation of their efforts.

“It speaks to the importance of institutions like ours — history museums around Montana — and how we can be these spaces of learning and discovery,” Kruckenberg said in a phone interview.

Kruckenberg says the Historical Society worked in close partnership with Montana’s Tribal Nations to design and develop the museum and its exhibits. That’s something the American Alliance of Museums says it was particularly impressed with. Megan Lantz helps run the alliance’s awards program.

“Our review committee — and this is a direct quote — felt that the Montana Heritage Center ‘exemplifies transformative institutional change that’s actually grounded in equity,” Lantz said.

The Montana Historical Society is one of four institutions honored by the alliance of museums this year. It represents 35,000 individuals and museums across the nation.

Molly Kruckenberg, executive director of the Montana Historical Society, gestures while leading a tour through the Montana Heritage Center. She stands near a life-size exhibit entrance labeled “Mineshaft Entrance,” with interpretive panels and historical images visible in the background.
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Montana News Molly KruckenbergMontana Historical SocietyMontana Heritage Center
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
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