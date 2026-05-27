Montana Historical Society honored for work on new state Heritage Center

The American Alliance of Museums recognized the Montana Historical Society with its Museum Impact Award this year. The honor celebrates the organization’s new $100-million Montana Heritage Center in Helena.

Historical Society director Molly Kruckenberg says she and her team have been so busy managing the flood of museum visitors since it opened in December, awards hadn’t even crossed their minds. She says it feels like a validation of their efforts.

“It speaks to the importance of institutions like ours — history museums around Montana — and how we can be these spaces of learning and discovery,” Kruckenberg said in a phone interview.

Kruckenberg says the Historical Society worked in close partnership with Montana’s Tribal Nations to design and develop the museum and its exhibits. That’s something the American Alliance of Museums says it was particularly impressed with. Megan Lantz helps run the alliance’s awards program.

“Our review committee — and this is a direct quote — felt that the Montana Heritage Center ‘exemplifies transformative institutional change that’s actually grounded in equity,” Lantz said.

The Montana Historical Society is one of four institutions honored by the alliance of museums this year. It represents 35,000 individuals and museums across the nation.