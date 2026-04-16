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Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Windy Boy exits U.S. House race amid allegations of sexual abuse

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published April 16, 2026 at 6:39 PM MDT
Jonathan Windy Boy
Mike Albans
Jonathan Windy Boy

A state senator and U.S. House candidate is accused of sexual abuse and has suspended his campaign, according to the Montana Democratic Party.

Party Chair Shannon O’Brien first announced State Sen. Jonathan Windy Boy would withdraw from Montana’s eastern district congressional race. She said in a statement she was "deeply troubled to learn about allegations of serious sexual abuse" against the Box Elder Democrat.

O’Brien called for an investigation and for Windy Boy to resign from the Legislature. Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers called the allegations “deeply disturbing” and said he’s asked Windy Boy for his resignation. The Montana American Indian Caucus agreed, saying in a statement that political standing should not impede justice.

In a video posted to social media Thursday, Windy Boy said he’s withdrawing from the race due to health issues. He did not address the allegations or his Senate seat. The video was later deleted.

The party declined to provide additional details, and directed questions to Helena attorney Brian Miller, who is also running in the Democratic primary for the eastern district. Miller said he’s in contact with a woman who accuses Windy Boy of sexual abuse that occurred about 20 years ago. He said she’s remaining anonymous for now. He alerted the party roughly a week ago.

Windy Boy was first elected to the state Legislature in 2003. He was previously investigated for sending sexually harassing texts to a female colleague in 2017.

Windy Boy did not return MTPR’s request for comment.

MTPR’s Victoria Traxler contributed reporting to this story.
Tags
Montana News 2026 electionsMontana PoliticsJonathan Windy BoyShannon O’BrienPat FlowersMontana Democratic Party
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
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