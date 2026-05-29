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Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

In Missoula, Forstag and Ocasio-Cortez campaign for working class votes

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:23 AM MDT
Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants union (left) with Democratic U.S. House candidate Sam Forstag (center) and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (right) at a Missoula campaign rally on May 28, 2026.
Sally Mauk
Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants union (left) with Democratic U.S. House candidate Sam Forstag (center) and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (right) at a Missoula campaign rally on May 28, 2026.

More than 800 people gathered at The Wilma Theater in downtown Missoula Thursday night. It was the second time in the past year that New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke to a crowd of Missoulians.

"I'm very aware of the fact that I'm coming here as a New Yorker," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Last spring she took to the stage with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on their nationwide Fighting Oligarchy Tour. But this time she opened for Sam Forstag, a former smokejumper and union member, who opened for her at last year’s event.

"Because what the folks and the big money don't want us to realize is that we're actually, in our struggles, are far more common than our landscapes are different." Ocasio-Cortez said.

Democratic U.S. House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a Missoula rally for Sam Forstag, a Democrat seeking the party's nomination in the western district U.S. House race.
Sally Mauk
Democratic U.S. House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a Missoula rally for Sam Forstag, a Democrat seeking the party's nomination in the western district U.S. House race.

Forstag is a candidate hoping to secure the Democratic nomination for Montana’s western U.S. House district. He’s running on a platform similar to Ocasio-Cortez’s, championing unions and the working class.

Both he and Ocasio-Cortez referenced Montana’s rising cost of housing, the lack of affordable health care, and lawmakers they say are out of touch.

"In a moment when the average congressperson is worth 15 times the average American, these are experiences that far too few of the people in power know what it is like," Forstag said.

Sam Forstag, Democratic candidate for Montana's western district U.S. House seat, speaks during a debate in Butte on March 10, 2026.
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Q&A: Sam Forstag, Democratic western district U.S. House candidate
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Forstag also called out current Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke for failing to stop drastic cuts to land management agencies as well as mass firings of agency employees under Elon Musk.

And he spoke against the influence of corporate dollars, pointing to the Montana Plan, which would bar companies from contributing to candidate and ballot measure elections.

"All we got to do is reform our tax code to make sure that corporations and the richest people in this country carry their own damn weight, just like the rest of us," Forstag said.

Forstag is in a packed primary facing off against Ryan Busse, Russ Cleveland and Matt Rains.

The primary election is Tuesday, June 2. According to the Secretary of State’s office, more than 500,000 absentee ballots have already been sent to voters.

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A graphic with the text “Montana 2026 Elections,” featuring the Montana state seal centered between the numbers 2 and 26. Red and blue stars and lines decorate the design, with logos for Montana Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio at the bottom.
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Montana News 2026 electionsSam ForstagAlexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Montana Plan
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environment and Climate Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
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