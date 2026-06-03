2026 Montana primary election winners

U.S. Senate

Democrat Alani Bankhead has won her party's U.S. Senate primary.

has won her party's U.S. Senate primary. Republican Kurt Alme has won his party's nomination for the U.S. Senate race.

U.S. House

Western District

At publication time, results for the Democratic primary were still being tallied.

Republican Aaron Flint has secured his party's nomination for the western district U.S. House seat.

Eastern district

Democrat Brian Miller won his party's nomination to the eastern district U.S. House election.

won his party's nomination to the eastern district U.S. House election. Republican Rep. Troy Downing is the incumbent in the eastern U.S. House district. He ran unopposed and will advance to the general elections.

Public Service Commission

District 1

Angeline Cheek is the Democratic nominee .

is the Democratic nominee Jeff Pattison is the GOP nominee .

District 5

Democrat Kevin Hamm will advance to the general election.

will advance to the general election. At publication time, results for the Republican primary were still being tallied.

MTPR uses the Associated Press to call race winners. We will only report a race winner if it is called by the AP, which calls races when it's determined data show there is no circumstance that a trailing candidate can catch up.

See all 2026 primary election results: