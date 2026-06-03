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Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

2026 Montana primary election winners

Montana Public Radio
Published June 3, 2026 at 7:01 AM MDT
A graphic with the text “Montana 2026 Elections,” featuring the Montana state seal centered between the numbers 2 and 26. Red and blue stars and lines decorate the design, with logos for Montana Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio at the bottom.
Montana Public Radio
2026 Montana Elections

U.S. Senate

  • Democrat Alani Bankhead has won her party's U.S. Senate primary.
  • Republican Kurt Alme has won his party's nomination for the U.S. Senate race.

U.S. House

Western District

  • At publication time, results for the Democratic primary were still being tallied.
  • Republican Aaron Flint has secured his party's nomination for the western district U.S. House seat.

Eastern district

  • Democrat Brian Miller won his party's nomination to the eastern district U.S. House election.
  • Republican Rep. Troy Downing is the incumbent in the eastern U.S. House district. He ran unopposed and will advance to the general elections.

Public Service Commission

District 1

  • Angeline Cheek is the Democratic nominee.
  • Jeff Pattison is the GOP nominee .

District 5

  • Democrat Kevin Hamm will advance to the general election.
  • At publication time, results for the Republican primary were still being tallied.

MTPR uses the Associated Press to call race winners. We will only report a race winner if it is called by the AP, which calls races when it's determined data show there is no circumstance that a trailing candidate can catch up.

See all 2026 primary election results:

Montana primary election results
Your guide the 2026 Montana elections
A graphic with the text “Montana 2026 Elections,” featuring the Montana state seal centered between the numbers 2 and 26. Red and blue stars and lines decorate the design, with logos for Montana Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio at the bottom.

Tags
Montana News 2026 electionsAlani BankheadSam ForstagBrian MillerKurt AlmeTroy DowningAaron Flint
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