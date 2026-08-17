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Crews finish stabilization project on flood-damaged Libby Creek

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 17, 2026 at 4:22 AM MDT
A restored section of Libby Creek in Lincoln County, MT in August 2026. Flooding the previous December caused tens of millions of dollars in damage, along with destabilized streambanks.
Montana Department of Environmental Quality
A restored section of Libby Creek in Lincoln County, MT in August 2026. Flooding the previous December caused tens of millions of dollars in damage, along with destabilized streambanks.

An atmospheric river swept across the Pacific Northwest, dropping more than a foot of rain in portions of the Cabinet Mountains in December of 2025. According to Lincoln County officials, the storm left tens of millions of dollars in damages across the region.

The damage included a destabilized bank on Libby Creek located on the Lincoln County Port Authority property. On August 14, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality said it, the Lincoln County Asbestos Resource Program and their contractors have stabilized that stretch of creek bank.

Initial estimates put the cost at over one-million dollars. The final price tag came in at less than half that. The state is seeking Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement for portions of the project.

DEQ and its contractors are also surveying private property for signs of asbestos-related contamination deposited by the flood waters.

Via Flathead Electric Cooperative on Dec. 11, 2025: The Granite Creek Road Bridge in Libby has washed out, resulting in the road’s closure. Widespread flooding and fallen trees caused by heavily saturated ground have also led to multiple power outages and additional road closures throughout the area.
Montana News
Heavy rains in Lincoln County close roads, flood homes and prompt boil water order
Victoria Traxler
A bridge over Libby Creek, outside the town of Libby, MT, on December 12, 2025. After the flood waters receded, the only thing left connecting both sides of the concrete structure was a metal guardrail.
Montana News
Floods leave at least 9 bridges in Lincoln County unusable, sheriff says
Aaron Bolton
Lincoln County Emergency Manager Boyd White stands at the Flower Creek Dam outside of Libby, MT. on Jan 29 2026.
Montana News
Years of preparation helped Libby avoid catastrophe during historic December storms
Victoria Traxler

Tags
Montana News weatherEnvironmentLibby MontanaMontana Department of Environmental QualityLincoln County Asbestos Resource Program
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
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