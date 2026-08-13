Briefs: Hospital staff unionize; Scam targets businesses; Fire restrictions grow

St. Patrick Hospital staff unionize

Aaron Bolton

Nearly 700 medical staff at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula have unionized. Staff voted this week with the results announced Wednesday evening.

The newly unionized group includes certified nursing assistants, x-ray techs and other medical workers. Staff say they aren’t paid enough to keep up with rising costs in Missoula, particularly housing.

In a press release, the group says it will push hospital administrators to implement a higher pay scale based on experience.

The National Labor Relations Board still needs to certify the election.

Secretary of state takes aim at scam targeting businesses

Clayton Murphy

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen is blasting an out of state company for scamming Montana businesses.

On Wednesday, Jacobsen ordered a cease-and-desist on Annual Filing Report Service LLC, the company mailing fraudulent forms titled “Form 5102 Mandatory Beneficial Ownership Reporting,” that solicit payments of about $120 from businesses.

These mailings first hit Montana in July. The U.S. Department of the Treasury warns these and anything else referencing “Form 5102” are scams.

In a release, Jacobsen said she will aggressively defend Montana businesses against out-of-state entities looking to quote “line their pockets by deceiving our hardworking employers.”

Fire restrictions expand in western Montana

Edward F. O'Brien

Lands in Granite County managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will be under Stage 2 fire restrictions starting August 13.

FWP lands in Mineral County also move to Stage Two August 14th.

In west-central Montana, Missoula and Ravalli Counties and their FWP lands are already in Stage 2 restrictions.

Stage 2 Fire restrictions

The following acts are prohibited under Stage 2 Fire restrictions:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.

The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.:

Operating any internal combustion engine.

Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

Using an explosive.

A one hour foot patrol in the work area is required following cessation of all activities as identified above.

You could be fined up to $5,000 individually or $10,000 for an organization, and imprisonment up to 6 months for violating restrictions and closures. You can be held liable for all suppression costs and damages if you start a fire.