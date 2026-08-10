Flathead National Forest approves Holland Lake Lodge wastewater plan

The Flathead National Forest has approved a plan to replace and modernize a wastewater treatment system for western Montana’s Holland Lake Lodge.

The privately owned lodge operates on national forest land and is managed by the Flathead National Forest.

State environmental officials in 2023 determined its wastewater lagoon had been leaking for an undetermined amount of time.

After several years working up a fix, the Forest last week released its decision . The reconstructed system will be an updated lagoon-type facility, like what exists now. Officials say it will provide better ability to detect leaks. They add it will also ensure there is adequate separation between lagoon bottoms and groundwater.

Forest Supervisor Anthony Botello says the lagoon will be smaller than what was proposed earlier this year. The project, however, will have a larger footprint than the existing system.

Condon-based non-profit, Stewards of the Swan Valley, issued a statement August 5th citing concerns that the proposal uses tax dollars to build a system that benefits a private lodge on public lands. The group says it will determine its next steps based on a close analysis and public comments.

Construction is set to begin next year with completion expected by 2028.