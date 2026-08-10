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Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

Flathead National Forest approves Holland Lake Lodge wastewater plan

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 10, 2026 at 6:36 PM MDT
At the Holland Lake Lodge near Condon, MT, an old, worn sign hanging from a pole reads, "Welcome to the Lodge."
Austin Amestoy
At the Holland Lake Lodge near Condon, MT, an old, worn sign hanging from a pole reads, "Welcome to the Lodge."

The Flathead National Forest has approved a plan to replace and modernize a wastewater treatment system for western Montana’s Holland Lake Lodge.

The privately owned lodge operates on national forest land and is managed by the Flathead National Forest.

State environmental officials in 2023 determined its wastewater lagoon had been leaking for an undetermined amount of time.

After several years working up a fix, the Forest last week released its decision. The reconstructed system will be an updated lagoon-type facility, like what exists now. Officials say it will provide better ability to detect leaks. They add it will also ensure there is adequate separation between lagoon bottoms and groundwater.

Forest Supervisor Anthony Botello says the lagoon will be smaller than what was proposed earlier this year. The project, however, will have a larger footprint than the existing system.

Condon-based non-profit, Stewards of the Swan Valley, issued a statement August 5th citing concerns that the proposal uses tax dollars to build a system that benefits a private lodge on public lands. The group says it will determine its next steps based on a close analysis and public comments.

Construction is set to begin next year with completion expected by 2028.

At the Holland Lake Lodge near Condon, MT, an old, worn sign hanging from a pole reads, "Welcome to the Lodge."
  1. Holland Lake Lodge sewage treatment fix moves forward
  2. Forest Service approves new permit for Holland Lake Lodge buyers
  3. Public comment reopens for Holland Lake Lodge operating permit
  4. Investors apply for Holland Lake Lodge operating permit

Tags
Montana News EnvironmentHolland Lake LodgeFlathead National Forest
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
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