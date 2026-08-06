Public comment period opens for proposed Flint Creek mine 

Australia-based mining company Iris Metals wants to explore about a 1-acre area in the Flint Creek region seeking tungsten. The U.S. government considers tungsten a critical mineral. It’s used to make things like jet engines, ammunition, and mining equipment.

Finley Basin sits at the base of Racetrack Peak, a 9,500 foot mountain east of Phillipsburg. Its tributaries feed into Flint creek, a popular destination for fly fishing tucked in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

The exploration project would drill up to 16 holes, including through pockets of groundwater. It also proposes using helicopter to fly up to 12,000 gallons of water a day into the area. Montana Dept of Environmental Quality drafted an environmental assessment that found no significant impacts are likely to result from the project.

That assessment is available for public comment until Friday, Aug. 14.

Send/Submit Comments To:

Field Services and Technology Section

Mining Bureau

Department of Environmental Quality

2401 Colonial Drive

Helena, MT 59601