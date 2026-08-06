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Montana Wildfire News
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Evacuation order issued for Frogpond Basin in Granite County due to the Moose Fire

Montana Public Radio
Published August 6, 2026 at 2:59 PM MDT
The Granite County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order at 11 a.m. Thursday for residents within the Frogpond Basin due to the nearby Moose Fire.
Bitterroot-Deerlodge National Forest
The Granite County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order at 11 a.m. Thursday for residents within the Frogpond Basin due to the nearby Moose Fire.

The Granite County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order at 11 a.m. Thursday for residents within the Frogpond Basin due to the nearby Moose Fire. Residents are directed to evacuate immediately. Deputies are conducting door-to-door notifications to inform residents of this status change.

The Moose Fire perimeter as of the afternoon of August 6, 2026. The fire is located about 24 miles southwest of Philipsburg. An evacuation order was issued August 6 for the Frogpond Basin.
Inciweb
The Moose Fire perimeter as of the afternoon of August 6, 2026. The fire is located about 24 miles southwest of Philipsburg. An evacuation order was issued August 6 for the Frogpond Basin.

The Forest has issued road closures for:

  • Frog Pond Rd #80,
  • Forest Service Rd #5107 (Green Canyon),
  • Forest Service Rd #70 (Ross Fork),
  • Forest Service Road #5060 (Beaver Creek).

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest has issued trail closures along the South Fork of Rock Creek, including portions of Trail #8019 (Ross Fork Trail) and Trail #8020 (Whetstone Ridge Trail), along with the entirety of Trail #8162 (South Fork Trail) and Trail #313.
Tags
Montana News wildfireMoose Fire
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