Green Power Program could help Missoula and Bozeman meet clean energy goals

Bozeman and Missoula declared 100% clean electricity goals in 2019 and have been chipping away at this effort ever since. Now both cities have committed to a new renewable energy plan that gets them closer to carbon neutrality by 2030.

The Green Power Program would allow NorthWestern Energy customers to receive some or all of their power supply from renewable sources like wind and solar farms built in Montana. At a public hearing in Missoula on July 27, local officials said the program makes the biggest dent in the city’s clean energy goals, bringing it 10% closer compared to other options that have only hit 1%.

The Missoula City Council and Missoula County Commissioners unanimously approved signing on to a Lead Community Agreement that includes the City of Bozeman and NorthWestern Energy, and makes way for customers to eventually subscribe to the optional program.

But before that can happen, it needs approval from the Public Service Commission. Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier has been involved with the project since its inception 8 years ago.

“The City of Bozeman, City of Missoula and Missoula County are at the tip of the spear when it comes to doing something like this and not just issuing vacuous resolutions or statements of support but actually rolling up our sleeves and taking concrete action that a few years from now will hopefully result in a utility scale renewable energy project.”

The Green Power Program has many more regulatory hurdles before a power source is built. There are also options for those who signed the agreement to back out or request changes. Officials anticipate the PSC will consider the proposed program on or before Sept. 15.