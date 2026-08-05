Briefs: Bodnar wins union endorsements; Renovations planned for Lewis and Clark museum

Bodnar picks up union endorsements.

Montana’s largest union has pledged their support for Independent Montana Senate candidate Seth Bodnar. The Montana Federation of Public Employees represents 25,000 workers across the state.

The endorsement was announced Monday via a text message sent by Montana Freedom PAC, a group that has spent $1.6 million supporting Bodnar.

Last month, Bodnar also received an endorsement from AFL-CIO, the nation’s largest federation of labor unions.

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center to close in October for renovation

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center of Great Falls, a museum and national historic site that takes roughly 50,000 visitors each year through Lewis & Clark’s journey across the American West, is restructuring and getting a makeover.

Previously managed by the Forest Service, the Center’s fundraising wing, the Lewis & Clark Foundation, is taking on an expanded role in management and operations. This shift is in response to staffing changes.

This Fall, the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is set to lose its entire staff of three Forest Service employees. Two of the workers are retiring, and one has resigned, according to Foundation Executive Director Kelly Paladino.

The Foundation has stepped in to assume responsibility for ticketing, facility rentals, marketing, and more. Paladino says a Forest Service employee will be a part of the transition, and that the agency will be getting an employee to staff the facility at a future unknown date.

As a part of this transition, the Center will close starting this October through April 1, 2027 for renovations that include updated galleries and exhibits.