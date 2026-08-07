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Montana Wildfire News
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Extreme fire danger prompts restrictions in the Bitterroot National Forest

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 7, 2026 at 6:20 PM MDT
A sign next to a Smokey Bear cutout that says "Fire Danger Extreme Today! Prevent Forest Fires."
Josh Burnham
Under "Extreme" fire danger, fires start quickly, spread furiously, and burn intensely.

The Bitterroot National Forest Friday raised its fire danger level to “Extreme” due to continued hot weather and record-dry fuel conditions.

‘Extreme’ is the highest fire danger level. Under these conditions fires start quickly, spread furiously, and burn intensely. The Bitterroot National Forest has not reached “Extreme” fire danger levels since July of 2021.

Most wildfires are human caused.Forest officials ask the public to be especially careful when camping and visiting the forest.

Stage 2 Fire restrictions are now in effect there. Among other rules that means building or using fires or campfires are prohibited until further notice.

Stage 2 Fire restrictions

The following acts are prohibited under Stage 2 Fire restrictions:

  • Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire. 
  • Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials. 
  • Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.

The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.: 

  • Operating any internal combustion engine.
  • Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.
  • Using an explosive.

A one hour foot patrol in the work area is required following cessation of all activities as identified above.

You could be fined up to $5,000 individually or $10,000 for an organization, and imprisonment up to 6 months for violating restrictions and closures. You can be held liable for all suppression costs and damages if you start a fire.

Restriction exemptions.

Montana Wildfire News
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.
Tags
Montana News wildfireBitterroot National Forest
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
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