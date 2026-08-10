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Montana Wildfire News
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Health officials urge Montanans to limit smoke exposure

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 10, 2026 at 6:07 PM MDT
A table titled "Air Quality Index for Ozone and Particle Pollution" shows air quality descriptions. "Good" air quality has an index of 0-50, "Moderate" air quality has an index of 51-100, "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" has an index of 101-150, "Unhealthy" air has an index of 151-200, "Very Unhealthy" air has an index of 201-300, "Hazardous" air has an index of 301 or higher."
www.airnow.gov
Air quality index for ozone and particle pollution

Feeling especially tired, irritable, unfocused, physically ill and even depressed these days? You’re not the only one. Heavy wildfire smoke from Oregon and Washington is making air quality across the state unhealthy, which comes with several impacts.

Missoula public health officials Monday said that when air quality is rated as "Unhealthy" or worse, everyone should reduce or avoid long or intense outdoor activity.

For those who don’t have a choice and must be outside under these circumstances, a cloth mask or bandanna won’t cut it. They’re unable to filter out the tiny particles that make us sick.

When we breathe in fire smoke, those particles penetrate deep into our lungs. Then, they move into the bloodstream and circulate throughout the body, making us feel ill.

Health officials recommend wearing N95 or KN95 masks. They’re specifically designed to capture 95 percent of those tiny particles.

Weather forecasters say there’s a chance western Montana may get some temporary relief from the dense smoke by mid-week.

Tom Javins holds a HEPA filter used in a DIY home air filter. Javins says his tests show the DIY filters can be safe and effective.
Montana News
DIY home air filters can be effective and safe, researcher says
Edward F. O'Brien
Montana Wildfire News
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.
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Montana News wildfireair quality
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
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