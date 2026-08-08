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Montana Wildfire News
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Evacuations ordered for Elkhorn Hot Springs area due to nearby wildfires

Montana Public Radio
Published August 8, 2026 at 3:28 PM MDT
Updated August 8, 2026 at 3:34 PM MDT
An aerial view of the Bobcat Lakes Fire on August 7, 2026 shows a large smoke plume rising from a dense forested mountainside.
Inciweb
An aerial view of the Bobcat Lakes Fire on August 7, 2026. The fire is approximately 12 miles east of Wisdom.

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Beaverhead County Sheriff, in coordination with fire officials and local cooperators, ordered evacuations to begin for Elkhorn Hot Springs and Maverick Mountain, including all communities south to Shale Creek and Clark Creek on the north end of Grasshopper Valley.

Critical fire weather continues on the Bobcat Lakes Fire and Sand Creek Fires as they both move in a south and eastern track. Firefighters are prioritizing structure protection as additional firefighting resources continue to arrive.

Now is the time to leave in an orderly manner if you are in the impacted area. If you need assistance with evacuation and placement please leave a message with Beaverhead County Emergency Services at 406-683-3771.
Tags
Montana News wildfireSand Creek FireBobcat Lakes Fire
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