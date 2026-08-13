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Libby asbestos clinic closes permanently

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published August 13, 2026 at 6:13 AM MDT
The Center for Asbestos Related Disease, or CARD, Clinic in Libby, MT. The clinic screens locals for diseases caused by asbestos. The clinic works with radiologists who specialize in reading x-rays and CT scans of asbestos patients. Patients with an official diagnosis are able to receive Medicare benefits, even if they're under 65 years old.
Aaron Bolton
The Center for Asbestos Related Disease, or CARD, Clinic in Libby, MT. The clinic screens locals for diseases caused by asbestos. The clinic works with radiologists who specialize in reading x-rays and CT scans of asbestos patients. Patients with an official diagnosis are able to receive Medicare benefits, even if they're under 65 years old.

A Libby medical clinic that diagnoses and treats people with asbestos-related diseases abruptly closed this week.

The Libby CARD Clinic received federal funding for years.

Congress set up the clinic and gave Libby-area residents Medicare benefits because exposure to asbestos in the community was so widespread.

Contaminated vermiculite from a now-closed mine was used for insulation and in gardens. It was even spread on the local baseball fields where children played.

The CARD Clinic lost its federal funding earlier this year and had planned to close at the end of this month. But a post on its Facebook page says the clinic is closing early” due to unforeseen circumstances beyond CARD’s control.”

A request for comment from the clinic’s director was not returned by deadline.

The clinic says it’s taking requests for the release of medical records but may not have the staff to process them.

The clinic says it’s consulting with government agencies and lawyers to figure out next steps for releasing patients’ medical files.

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Montana News Health careCenter for Asbestos Related Diseaseasbestos
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
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