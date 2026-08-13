Libby asbestos clinic closes permanently

A Libby medical clinic that diagnoses and treats people with asbestos-related diseases abruptly closed this week.

The Libby CARD Clinic received federal funding for years.

Congress set up the clinic and gave Libby-area residents Medicare benefits because exposure to asbestos in the community was so widespread.

Contaminated vermiculite from a now-closed mine was used for insulation and in gardens. It was even spread on the local baseball fields where children played.

The CARD Clinic lost its federal funding earlier this year and had planned to close at the end of this month. But a post on its Facebook page says the clinic is closing early” due to unforeseen circumstances beyond CARD’s control.”

A request for comment from the clinic’s director was not returned by deadline.

The clinic says it’s taking requests for the release of medical records but may not have the staff to process them.

The clinic says it’s consulting with government agencies and lawyers to figure out next steps for releasing patients’ medical files.