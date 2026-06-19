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Libby asbestos clinic to close permanently this summer

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published June 19, 2026 at 6:20 PM MDT
The Center for Asbestos Related Disease, or CARD, Clinic in Libby. The clinic screens locals for diseases caused by asbestos. The clinic works with radiologists who specialize in reading x-rays and CT scans of asbestos patients. Patients with an official diagnosis are able to receive Medicare benefits, even if they're under 65 years old.
Aaron Bolton
The Center for Asbestos Related Disease, or CARD, Clinic in Libby. The clinic screens locals for diseases caused by asbestos. The clinic works with radiologists who specialize in reading x-rays and CT scans of asbestos patients. Patients with an official diagnosis are able to receive Medicare benefits, even if they're under 65 years old.

A Libby medical clinic that diagnoses locals exposed to the toxic mineral asbestos will close for good this summer.

After years of legal battles and funding uncertainty, Libby’s Center for Asbestos Related Disease, or CARD clinic, says it will shutter permanently on August 31.

The clinic served those affected by Libby’s closed vermiculite mine and its lingering impacts. In a press release, the clinic says the cancellation of a $3 million federal grant sealed its closure.

The clinic will continue some services through the summer, including asbestos and lung cancer screenings, case management and outreach. But long-distance screening services will end as the organization begins the process of dissolving.

Officials ask that patients request medical paperwork quickly so they can be processed by the end of August.
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Montana News Health careLibby MontanaasbestosCenter for Asbestos Related Disease
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
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