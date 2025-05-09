© 2025 MTPR
Court settlement costs force closure of Libby asbestos clinic

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published May 9, 2025 at 8:58 AM MDT
The Center for Asbestos Related Disease, or CARD, Clinic in Libby. The clinic screens locals for diseases caused by asbestos. The clinic works with radiologists who specialize in reading x-rays and CT scans of asbestos patients. Patients with an official diagnosis are able to receive Medicare benefits, even if they're under 65 years old.
Aaron Bolton
In 2023, BNSF Railway sued the Libby Center for Asbestos Related Disease, or CARD, Clinic over what it said were falsified Medicare claims.

A jury sided with BNSF’s argument that the clinic erroneously diagnosed patients with diseases tied to asbestos contamination from a closed vermiculite mine.

Earlier this year, the Lincoln County District Court gave the order to seize CARD Clinic property to pay for the roughly $3.1 million judgement. The Lincoln County Sheriff took control of the building Wednesday.

Patients like Jenan Swenson were shocked.

“There’s whole generations of people that won't know where to go to find out if they have the disease, won’t know how to treat the disease.”

Swenson says the CARD Clinic just gave her the all-clear from a recent screening visit. But she worries about her kids, who also go to the clinic to get tested.

The future of the clinic is unclear. Director Tracy McNew told MTPR in a statement “CARD … will fight to reopen as soon as possible.” McNew also pointed out that courts have ruled that BNSF is liable for asbestos contamination.

The railway said it was following the legal process to collect the judgement.

McNew also said it’s also unclear how this closure will impact the clinic’s federal funding, which accounts for most of its budget.

The Trump administration is currently reviewing that funding as part of its cost-cutting efforts.

Aaron Bolton

