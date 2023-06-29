© 2023 MTPR
Jury finds Libby medical clinic guilty of falsifying records

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published June 29, 2023 at 5:02 PM MDT

A federal jury has found a Libby medical clinic guilty of falsifying medical records, allowing people to receive over $1 million in benefits for asbestos-related disease.

Hundreds of Libby residents have died from asbestos-related disease linked to contamination from a defunct vermiculite mine. After the town was declared a superfund site, locals with diagnosed illness related to asbestos contamination became eligible for federal medical benefits.

A federal jury found the Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) guilty of falsifying records for over 300 patients, amounting to a little over $1 million in federal benefits.

BNSF Railway, which has been found liable for spreading contamination from the mine, filed the lawsuit against the clinic. BNSF alleged the records were falsified because CARD didn’t get outside confirmation for the patients in question. In a statement BNSF applauded the ruling.

The clinic could face penalties and BNSF could be eligible for some money recovered by the federal government.

The CARD clinic in a statement said it stands by its practices and plans to appeal the case.

Montana News Libby MontanaCenter for Asbestos Related DiseaseBNSF
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
