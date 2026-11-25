Forest Service seeks public comment on wildfire prevention plan in the Flathead

Caroline Weiss

Forest officials are seeking public input on a proposal aimed at wildfire prevention on 10,000 acres in the Flathead Valley.

The Big Spruce Project would follow the Whitefish Range from Polebridge to Big Mountain, encompassing land adjacent to Glacier National Park and Whitefish Mountain Resort.

The project would involve more than 3,000 acres of commercial timber harvests and nearly 7,000 acres of non-commercial forest management. It would also include prescribed burns, infrastructure improvements, and planting whitebark pines that are resistant to the invasive fungus called blister rust that slowly kills these trees.

Flathead National Forest says it would help reduce wildfire fuels, lessen fire risk to communities and improve overall forest health.

The public can submit comments on the proposal through December 4.

State Sen. Ellsworth pleads no contest to misconduct charges

Clayton Murphy

A former Montana Senate President has pleaded “no contest” to misdemeanor charges of official misconduct. Jason Ellsworth was accused of abusing his power to award $170,000 in government contracts to a friend.

During his final days as Senate President in 2024, Ellsworth used his access to Senate money to award contracts to Bryce Eggleston. The deal was for post-legislative session analysis of bills that died during the process. But Eggleston had no proven experience analyzing legislation.

Ellsworth will pay a $500 fine and serve no immediate jail time as long as he obeys the law for 6 months.

He said in a press release that he has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on legal defense and thought the state’s spending of taxpayer money to prosecute was unconscionable.

State Sen. Windy Boy called to testify over sexual misconduct allegations

Clayton Murphy

State Sen. Johnathan Windy Boy will appear before the Senate Ethics Committee in January after several allegations of sexual misconduct earlier this year.

The Box Elder Democrat has been mostly silent following the allegations. Senate leadership quickly removed him from legislative duties and wrote a letter urging him to resign from the Senate. Windy Boy never responded.

There are no criminal charges against the Senator, and the Legislature can’t press charges. At most, the Ethics Committee could remove Windy Boy from office.