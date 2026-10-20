Fall 2026 thank-you gifts

Get your thank-you gift with a donation to Montana Public Radio this week. Each of these items features artwork from Stella Nall.

Our canvas zipper tote bag is big enough to hold an entire picnic feast. The heavy duty construction won't fail you. You can get yours with a donation of $15/month.

Take the tumbler along to keep your beverages warm – or cold. You do you. $10/month.

The playing cards are like 52 little pieces of art. Get yours with a donation of $5/month.

Find more thank-you gifts on the donation form.

Thank you for supporting your public radio station!