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Fall Pledge Progress
Total - $110,790 of $400,000
Updated at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 20
 

Last year, Congress eliminated two years of federal funding for public media. Your monthly donation provides an ongoing, reliable source of funding that we can count on. Thank you!

Fall 2026 thank-you gifts

Montana Public Radio
Published October 20, 2026 at 3:29 PM MDT
A three-paneled image shows a large tote bag filled with food for a picnic, a tall mug with a lid and straw, and a deck of playing cards. Each item is decorated with artwork showing silhouettes of a coyote and hare as if chasing each other in a circle. A blue twilight background with white stars frames the image. The canvas zipper tote is available for a donation of $15/month, the tumbler for $10/month and the playing cards for $5/month.
Montana Public Radio
2026 Fall Pledge Week thank-you gifts.

Get your thank-you gift with a donation to Montana Public Radio this week. Each of these items features artwork from Stella Nall.

Our canvas zipper tote bag is big enough to hold an entire picnic feast. The heavy duty construction won't fail you. You can get yours with a donation of $15/month.

Take the tumbler along to keep your beverages warm – or cold. You do you. $10/month.

The playing cards are like 52 little pieces of art. Get yours with a donation of $5/month.

Find more thank-you gifts on the donation form.

Thank you for supporting your public radio station!
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