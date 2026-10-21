Wildlife commission votes on new regulations, approves conservation easement 

After lots of discussion and public comments, the Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission ruled on a variety of action items last week, from fishing regulations to frogs to motorboats.

They approved Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ first ever 99-year conservation easement. It covers the Hannah Ranch, more than 3,600 acres south of Lewistown. FWP says it protects key wildlife habitat and traditional agriculture.

Most conservation easements do not have a term, reserving the land in perpetuity, but the Hannah Ranch easement will expire after 99 years. FWP says that’s because of pushback from some lawmakers over forever easements. Several commissioners and public commenters took issue with the term limit. The landowners had originally hoped for a permanent easement. At their request, public access to national forest land through the ranch will continue forever, even after the easement ends.

The commission also finalized a ban on motorboats on the Bitterroot’s Mitchell Slough and its tributaries. They cited safety concerns, along with potential impacts to fish habitat. The ban will take effect October 31st.

The commission also approved fishing regulations for the 2027-2028 season, adopted a plan to change use fees due to increasing site operation costs and approved a plan to reintroduce northern leopard frogs to western Montana. They denied a citizen petition to increase the no-wake zone on Swan Lake.