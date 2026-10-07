State strikes deal with union on health plan cost increases

The Montana Department of Administration told lawmakers last month that deductibles were set to triple and the limit on employees’ out-of-pocket spending would double. Monthly premiums would have also shot up.

The state planned to chip in some money to make up the financial shortfall for the health plan. The Montana Federation of Public Employees argued the changes put too much of the burden on workers.

The union struck a deal with the state that could mitigate higher deductibles and max out-of-pocket spending. One example: an individual’s deductible would go up by $1,000, rather than $2,000.

But monthly premium hikes remain unchanged.

The state also agreed to increase its contribution to workers’ health plans over the next three years and to infuse $30 million to stabilize the state health plan.

The deal isn’t final. It’ll be proposed as legislation early next year, meaning lawmakers will have to sign off on the plan.

Editor's note: Montana Public Radio staff receive state benefits including health insurance.