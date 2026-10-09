Flu season arrives early in the Northwest

States like Montana, Idaho and Washington don’t usually see flu cases until November. But the season has already started in some places, says Ana Weil with the University of Washington School of Medicine

“In King County where Seattle is, the rate of influenza now is similar to what we usually see in December.”

There’s another odd part to this year’s flu season. It’s starting in the Northwest. Southern states are typically the first to see cases. The reason for the early start isn’t totally clear, but infectious disease experts say a new flu variant may be playing a role.

Weil says this year’s vaccine is still a good match for most strains that are circulating and will help prevent serious illness, even as new variants crop up.

She says Montanans should get their flu shot before November.

“And especially this year, I wouldn’t delay it any further.”

She says like Washington, Montana’s flu season may also start early.