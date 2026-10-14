Four candidates face-off in chaotic Senate race

The race to be Montana’s next U.S. senator is heating up in the final three weeks until election day. Recent polling shows Republican Kurt Alme has a comfortable lead in the four-way race. Meanwhile, independent Seth Bodnar and Democrat Alani Bankhead have hit the campaign trail hard trying to appeal to the same centrist and left-wing voters.

Alme has an eight-point lead over Bodnar and an even wider margin over Bankhead. That’s according to polling from the Montana Free Press and Rutgers Eagleton.

Alme has run a quiet campaign. He’s only attended one debate and leans heavily on Trump-like rhetoric when attacking his opponents.

"They'd take us back to the Biden policies of open borders, defunding the police, reckless spending, higher taxes, woke DEI, and boys in girls sports.” he said during the October 11 debate.

Alme declined multiple requests for an interview.

The Republican most recently served as U.S. Attorney for Montana. He was hand-picked by Republican Steve Daines when the senator announced his retirement minutes before the filing deadline.

Alme has largely supported President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imports, border policies as well as more traditional Republican issues.

"As senator, I'll bring a bill that says if Congress can't balance the budget, Congress doesn't get paid," Alme said during the October 11 debate. "We’ll be sure that we pass term limits. We'll also ban individual congressmen from trading in stocks and we'll ban individual congressmen from becoming lobbyists.”

Meanwhile, Bodnar and Bankhead have been battling it out on the campaign trail.

Bodnar is the former president of the University of Montana, served in the Army and was an executive at General Electric.

Bankhead is a life coach, served in the U.S. Air Force and spent four years on Hawaii’s Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

Their backgrounds may differ, but their policy focuses are similar.

Here’s Bodnar in an interview with MTPR:

"Congress needs it to do its job. It's Congress's job to set trade policy. It's Congress's job to decide whether we send America's sons and daughters into harm's way to shed blood on foreign soil. And Congress is abdicating its responsibility and the American people are suffering for it.”

Both Bodnar and Bankhead support higher taxes for wealthy Americans. They also oppose Trump’s immigration crackdown, tariffs and the Iran war.

Bankhead said in an interview that all Americans need to contribute a fair amount to their communities.

"In terms of taxes, what we have to do is we need to ensure that the wealthy and the billionaire class are paying their fair share. And to me, that means instituting a wealth tax.”

The two differ a bit in their health care policies. Bankhead wants the federal government to provide health care services, commonly called universal healthcare. Bodnar says he’d like to explore options that include private insurance companies and hospitals. There’s also some daylight between the candidates on AI datacenters. Bankhead strongly opposes them while Bodnar wants companies to follow strict guidelines.

Bodnar is leading Bankhead in the polls by double digits, but they’re likely to split the independent and Democratic vote. That was a point of contention earlier in the campaign season for Bodnar’s camp, which argued he had the better chance to beat Alme.

Prominent state Democrats have endorsed Bodnar. He’s also drawn in traditional Democratic backers like Planned Parenthood and some of the state’s largest labor unions, preferring him to the actual Democratic candidate.

Libertarian candidate Kyle Austin is at the bottom of the polls. He calls himself the only “real conservative” in the race.

“We all see the problems out there with the economy, and we will address the economy. And the only way we can start is with your vote for the right candidate to lead America with an America First agenda.”

He owns a pharmacy in Billings and runs heavily on a health care reform agenda he calls “Healthcare 2.0.” While no written details of that plan have been released, Austin says it would consolidate American health care under one system.

With Nov. 3 just around the corner, voters will likely hear more from Bodnar and Bankhead as they compete for the same votes.

The race to be Montana’s next U.S. senator is heating up in the final three weeks until election day. Recent polling shows Republican Kurt Alme has a comfortable lead in the four-way race. Meanwhile, independent Seth Bodnar and Democrat Alani Bankhead have hit the campaign trail hard trying to appeal to the same centrist and left-wing voters.

Alme has an eight-point lead over Bodnar and an even wider margin over Bankhead. That’s according to polling from the Montana Free Press and Rutgers Eagleton.

Alme has run a quiet campaign. He’s only attended one debate and leans heavily on Trump-like rhetoric when attacking his opponents.

"They'd take us back to the Biden policies of open borders, defunding the police, reckless spending, higher taxes, woke DEI, and boys in girls sports.” he said during the October 11 debate.

Alme declined multiple requests for an interview.

The Republican most recently served as U.S. Attorney for Montana. He was hand-picked by Republican Steve Daines when the senator announced his retirement minutes before the filing deadline.

Alme has largely supported President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imports, border policies as well as more traditional Republican issues.

"As senator, I'll bring a bill that says if Congress can't balance the budget, Congress doesn't get paid," Alme said during the October 11 debate. "We’ll be sure that we pass term limits. We'll also ban individual congressmen from trading in stocks and we'll ban individual congressmen from becoming lobbyists.”

Meanwhile, Bodnar and Bankhead have been battling it out on the campaign trail.

Bodnar is the former president of the University of Montana, served in the Army and was an executive at General Electric.

Bankhead is a life coach, served in the U.S. Air Force and spent four years on Hawaii’s Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

Their backgrounds may differ, but their policy focuses are similar.

Here’s Bodnar in an interview with MTPR:

"Congress needs it to do its job. It's Congress's job to set trade policy. It's Congress's job to decide whether we send America's sons and daughters into harm's way to shed blood on foreign soil. And Congress is abdicating its responsibility and the American people are suffering for it.”

Both Bodnar and Bankhead support higher taxes for wealthy Americans. They also oppose Trump’s immigration crackdown, tariffs and the Iran war.

Bankhead said in an interview that all Americans need to contribute a fair amount to their communities.

"In terms of taxes, what we have to do is we need to ensure that the wealthy and the billionaire class are paying their fair share. And to me, that means instituting a wealth tax.”

The two differ a bit in their health care policies. Bankhead wants the federal government to provide health care services, commonly called universal healthcare. Bodnar says he’d like to explore options that include private insurance companies and hospitals. There’s also some daylight between the candidates on AI datacenters. Bankhead strongly opposes them while Bodnar wants companies to follow strict guidelines.

Bodnar is leading Bankhead in the polls by double digits, but they’re likely to split the independent and Democratic vote. That was a point of contention earlier in the campaign season for Bodnar’s camp, which argued he had the better chance to beat Alme.

Prominent state Democrats have endorsed Bodnar. He’s also drawn in traditional Democratic backers like Planned Parenthood and some of the state’s largest labor unions, preferring him to the actual Democratic candidate.

Libertarian candidate Kyle Austin is at the bottom of the polls. He calls himself the only “real conservative” in the race.

“We all see the problems out there with the economy, and we will address the economy. And the only way we can start is with your vote for the right candidate to lead America with an America First agenda.”

He owns a pharmacy in Billings and runs heavily on a health care reform agenda he calls “Healthcare 2.0.” While no written details of that plan have been released, Austin says it would consolidate American health care under one system.

With Nov. 3 just around the corner, voters will likely hear more from Bodnar and Bankhead as they compete for the same votes.

The race to be Montana’s next U.S. senator is heating up in the final three weeks until election day. Recent polling shows Republican Kurt Alme has a comfortable lead in the four-way race. Meanwhile, independent Seth Bodnar and Democrat Alani Bankhead have hit the campaign trail hard trying to appeal to the same centrist and left-wing voters.

Alme has an eight-point lead over Bodnar and an even wider margin over Bankhead. That’s according to polling from the Montana Free Press and Rutgers Eagleton.

Alme has run a quiet campaign. He’s only attended one debate and leans heavily on Trump-like rhetoric when attacking his opponents.

"They'd take us back to the Biden policies of open borders, defunding the police, reckless spending, higher taxes, woke DEI, and boys in girls sports.” he said during the October 11 debate.

Alme declined multiple requests for an interview.

The Republican most recently served as U.S. Attorney for Montana. He was hand-picked by Republican Steve Daines when the senator announced his retirement minutes before the filing deadline.

Alme has largely supported President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imports, border policies as well as more traditional Republican issues.

"As senator, I'll bring a bill that says if Congress can't balance the budget, Congress doesn't get paid," Alme said during the October 11 debate. "We’ll be sure that we pass term limits. We'll also ban individual congressmen from trading in stocks and we'll ban individual congressmen from becoming lobbyists.”

Meanwhile, Bodnar and Bankhead have been battling it out on the campaign trail.

Bodnar is the former president of the University of Montana, served in the Army and was an executive at General Electric.

Bankhead is a life coach, served in the U.S. Air Force and spent four years on Hawaii’s Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

Their backgrounds may differ, but their policy focuses are similar.

Here’s Bodnar in an interview with MTPR:

"Congress needs it to do its job. It's Congress's job to set trade policy. It's Congress's job to decide whether we send America's sons and daughters into harm's way to shed blood on foreign soil. And Congress is abdicating its responsibility and the American people are suffering for it.”

Both Bodnar and Bankhead support higher taxes for wealthy Americans. They also oppose Trump’s immigration crackdown, tariffs and the Iran war.

Bankhead said in an interview that all Americans need to contribute a fair amount to their communities.

"In terms of taxes, what we have to do is we need to ensure that the wealthy and the billionaire class are paying their fair share. And to me, that means instituting a wealth tax.”

The two differ a bit in their health care policies. Bankhead wants the federal government to provide health care services, commonly called universal healthcare. Bodnar says he’d like to explore options that include private insurance companies and hospitals. There’s also some daylight between the candidates on AI datacenters. Bankhead strongly opposes them while Bodnar wants companies to follow strict guidelines.

Bodnar is leading Bankhead in the polls by double digits, but they’re likely to split the independent and Democratic vote. That was a point of contention earlier in the campaign season for Bodnar’s camp, which argued he had the better chance to beat Alme.

Prominent state Democrats have endorsed Bodnar. He’s also drawn in traditional Democratic backers like Planned Parenthood and some of the state’s largest labor unions, preferring him to the actual Democratic candidate.

Libertarian candidate Kyle Austin is at the bottom of the polls. He calls himself the only “real conservative” in the race.

“We all see the problems out there with the economy, and we will address the economy. And the only way we can start is with your vote for the right candidate to lead America with an America First agenda.”

He owns a pharmacy in Billings and runs heavily on a health care reform agenda he calls “Healthcare 2.0.” While no written details of that plan have been released, Austin says it would consolidate American health care under one system.

With Nov. 3 just around the corner, voters will likely hear more from Bodnar and Bankhead as they compete for the same votes.

The race to be Montana’s next U.S. senator is heating up in the final three weeks until election day. Recent polling shows Republican Kurt Alme has a comfortable lead in the four-way race. Meanwhile, independent Seth Bodnar and Democrat Alani Bankhead have hit the campaign trail hard trying to appeal to the same centrist and left-wing voters.

Alme has an eight-point lead over Bodnar and an even wider margin over Bankhead. That’s according to polling from the Montana Free Press and Rutgers Eagleton.

Alme has run a quiet campaign. He’s only attended one debate and leans heavily on Trump-like rhetoric when attacking his opponents.

"They'd take us back to the Biden policies of open borders, defunding the police, reckless spending, higher taxes, woke DEI, and boys in girls sports.” he said during the October 11 debate.

Alme declined multiple requests for an interview.

The Republican most recently served as U.S. Attorney for Montana. He was hand-picked by Republican Steve Daines when the senator announced his retirement minutes before the filing deadline.

Alme has largely supported President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imports, border policies as well as more traditional Republican issues.

"As senator, I'll bring a bill that says if Congress can't balance the budget, Congress doesn't get paid," Alme said during the October 11 debate. "We’ll be sure that we pass term limits. We'll also ban individual congressmen from trading in stocks and we'll ban individual congressmen from becoming lobbyists.”

Meanwhile, Bodnar and Bankhead have been battling it out on the campaign trail.

Bodnar is the former president of the University of Montana, served in the Army and was an executive at General Electric.

Bankhead is a life coach, served in the U.S. Air Force and spent four years on Hawaii’s Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

Their backgrounds may differ, but their policy focuses are similar.

Here’s Bodnar in an interview with MTPR:

"Congress needs it to do its job. It's Congress's job to set trade policy. It's Congress's job to decide whether we send America's sons and daughters into harm's way to shed blood on foreign soil. And Congress is abdicating its responsibility and the American people are suffering for it.”

Both Bodnar and Bankhead support higher taxes for wealthy Americans. They also oppose Trump’s immigration crackdown, tariffs and the Iran war.

Bankhead said in an interview that all Americans need to contribute a fair amount to their communities.

"In terms of taxes, what we have to do is we need to ensure that the wealthy and the billionaire class are paying their fair share. And to me, that means instituting a wealth tax.”

The two differ a bit in their health care policies. Bankhead wants the federal government to provide health care services, commonly called universal healthcare. Bodnar says he’d like to explore options that include private insurance companies and hospitals. There’s also some daylight between the candidates on AI datacenters. Bankhead strongly opposes them while Bodnar wants companies to follow strict guidelines.

Bodnar is leading Bankhead in the polls by double digits, but they’re likely to split the independent and Democratic vote. That was a point of contention earlier in the campaign season for Bodnar’s camp, which argued he had the better chance to beat Alme.

Prominent state Democrats have endorsed Bodnar. He’s also drawn in traditional Democratic backers like Planned Parenthood and some of the state’s largest labor unions, preferring him to the actual Democratic candidate.

Libertarian candidate Kyle Austin is at the bottom of the polls. He calls himself the only “real conservative” in the race.

“We all see the problems out there with the economy, and we will address the economy. And the only way we can start is with your vote for the right candidate to lead America with an America First agenda.”

He owns a pharmacy in Billings and runs heavily on a health care reform agenda he calls “Healthcare 2.0.” While no written details of that plan have been released, Austin says it would consolidate American health care under one system.

With Nov. 3 just around the corner, voters will likely hear more from Bodnar and Bankhead as they compete for the same votes.

MTPR will continue covering state elections and offer special coverage on election night, November 3, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

2026 election profiles Four candidates face-off in chaotic Senate race The race to be Montana’s next U.S. senator is heating up in the final three weeks until election day. Recent polling shows Republican Kurt Alme has a comfortable lead in the four-way race. Meanwhile, independent Seth Bodnar and Democrat Alani Bankhead have hit the campaign trail hard trying to appeal to the same centrist and left-wing voters. Western district House candidates say affordability is their top concern The race for Montana’s western district House seat is tight. Recent polls show the two major candidates are tied with no clear lead. MTPR’s Clayton Murphy has this profile of the Democrat and Republican competing for the seat. Supreme Court candidates differ on partisanship, constitutional interpretation Two judges from the same court are competing for a seat on the Montana Supreme Court. The justices spoke to MTPR’s Clayton Murphy about partisanship, restraint and what they would bring to the bench. CI-132: Montana voters will issue a verdict on partisan judicial elections Montana’s judicial elections are nonpartisan. An initiative to permanently keep it that way will appear on November’s ballot. Republican state legislators have tried unsuccessfully to make judicial elections partisan during recent legislative sessions. Republican incumbent faces three challengers to represent eastern Montana in the U.S. House It's been more than thirty years since Montanans elected a non-GOP candidate to the U.S. House of Representatives, and this year a Democrat, an Independent and a Libertarian are betting on a change. 'Montana Plan' ballot initiative aims to end dark money spending in Montana Elections have consistently broken spending records in the state in recent years, largely due to corporate money. A ballot measure known as the Montana Plan aims to eliminate that kind of spending in Montana, sidestepping a controversial U.S. Supreme Court ruling. That would make the state a national legal test case. PSC District 1 candidates campaign on energy costs, data centers and transparency Two candidates are vying for the open District 1 seat on the Public Service Commission. This district is the biggest in the state by land and covers much of eastern Montana, from the Rocky Boy’s Reservation to Glendive and Miles City. MTPR’s Clayton Murphy speaks with Keila Szpaller, deputy editor of the Daily Montanan, about the race and what this election may mean for Montanans. PSC District 5 race highlights competing views on the role of utility regulators The Public Service Commission’s District 5 seat is up for election. Voters from the Blackfeet Indian Reservation to Helena and parts of Missoula will get to choose who represents them on the board. MTPR’s Clayton Murphy talks with Deputy Editor of the Daily Montanan Keila Szpaller about who’s running and what the race could mean for voters.