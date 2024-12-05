Lake County isn't responsible for law enforcement on the Flathead Reservation, Supreme Court rules
Lake County officials have long said taxpayers can no longer afford the $4 million price tag of providing law enforcement on tribal lands. Under a deal known as Public Law 280, the county is responsible for jailing and prosecuting tribal members accused of felony crimes.
The county sued the state, arguing that because the state is also part of the deal with the federal government, it bears some fiscal responsibility.
A lower court ruled that it’s up to state lawmakers whether they want to fund the county’s law enforcement on tribal lands. State lawmakers did pass funding, but Gov. Greg Gianforte vetoed the legislation.
The Supreme Court agreed with the lower court, and said the county can also opt out of providing law enforcement for tribal members altogether.
The county did try to do that, but Gianforte refused to sign off, claiming it didn’t file the proper paperwork.
-
Federal officials said they don’t have many resources to offer if they take over law enforcement on the Flathead Reservation. Those comments come as Lake County plans stop providing those services on the reservation.
-
Gov. Greg Gianforte said the state will not take over law enforcement services on the Flathead Reservation. That comes after Lake County pulled out of an agreement to provide felony law enforcement oversight on the reservation. It's unclear who will take over the services.
-
Lake County said it will no longer handle felony cases for tribal members on the Flathead Reservation come next spring. But there are many open questions about whether the state will fill that void.
-
Lake County commissioners delayed a decision Thursday about whether to stop county law-enforcement work on the Flathead Reservation. The delay comes as the county waits for a court to weigh in.
-
The funding bill would have used state money to pay Lake County $5 million for providing law enforcement on the reservation. County officials have argued residents can no longer afford to pay for those services.