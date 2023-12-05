Governor has yet to weigh-in on Flathead Reservation law enforcement changes

Lake County said it will no longer handle felony cases for tribal members on the Flathead Reservation come next spring. But there are many open questions about whether the state will fill that void.

The agreement, known as Public Law 280, gives Lake County authority to charge and prosecute tribal members for felony crimes. But the county said it’s withdrawing because the state isn’t paying for that work.

That means the Lake County jail and attorney’s office will no longer handle cases involving tribal members.

Under the agreement, the state is supposed to take over that responsibility. But Lake County Commission Chair Gale Decker said Gov. Gianforte’s office has met the county with silence.

“I think the governor’s office has been aware that this has been a distinct possibility for several months, but, no, we have not heard anything,” Decker said.

Gianforte has six months to officially recognize Lake County’s decision.

Gianforte’s office declined to answer MTPR’s questions about whether the governor will do so and whether the state plans to take over felony jurisdiction for tribal members.

During a public meeting, law enforcement agencies on the reservation told residents they won’t see much of a change on the ground when the county withdraws.

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Police Chief Craige Couture spoke on the matter.

“So if you have a 911 call, any emergency that happens, everyone in this room will be responding if they’re close enough to get there. Others will stay out to handle other calls like we always do,” Couture said.

Couture said the tribal jail and prosecutor’s office do have the authority and ability to handle felony cases involving tribal members if need be.