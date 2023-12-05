© 2023 MTPR
Governor has yet to weigh-in on Flathead Reservation law enforcement changes

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published December 5, 2023 at 7:04 AM MST

Lake County said it will no longer handle felony cases for tribal members on the Flathead Reservation come next spring. But there are many open questions about whether the state will fill that void.

The agreement, known as Public Law 280, gives Lake County authority to charge and prosecute tribal members for felony crimes. But the county said it’s withdrawing because the state isn’t paying for that work.

That means the Lake County jail and attorney’s office will no longer handle cases involving tribal members.

Under the agreement, the state is supposed to take over that responsibility. But Lake County Commission Chair Gale Decker said Gov. Gianforte’s office has met the county with silence.

“I think the governor’s office has been aware that this has been a distinct possibility for several months, but, no, we have not heard anything,” Decker said.

Gianforte has six months to officially recognize Lake County’s decision.

Gianforte’s office declined to answer MTPR’s questions about whether the governor will do so and whether the state plans to take over felony jurisdiction for tribal members.

During a public meeting, law enforcement agencies on the reservation told residents they won’t see much of a change on the ground when the county withdraws.

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Police Chief Craige Couture spoke on the matter.

“So if you have a 911 call, any emergency that happens, everyone in this room will be responding if they’re close enough to get there. Others will stay out to handle other calls like we always do,” Couture said.

Couture said the tribal jail and prosecutor’s office do have the authority and ability to handle felony cases involving tribal members if need be.
Tags
Montana News Lake County JailFlathead ReservationLake CountyPublic Law 280Gale DeckerGreg GianforteCraige Couture
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
