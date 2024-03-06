© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gianforte says the state won't take over law enforcement on Flathead Reservation

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published March 6, 2024 at 6:21 AM MST

Gov. Greg Gianforte said the state will not take over law enforcement services on the Flathead Reservation. That’s in response to Lake County's decision to pull out of a long-standing agreement to do that work.

It’s unclear who will take over felony law enforcement oversight following Gianforte’s letter saying the state can’t afford it.

Lake County Commissioner Gale Decker said the letter raises more questions than answers.

“Who had jurisdiction? Does the county have, does the state have it, does the feds have it? That’s a question that is on people’s minds, and we don’t have an answer to it,” Decker said.

In the 1960s, the federal government, the state, Lake County and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) all signed onto a deal called Public Law 280.

The deal said Lake County would jail and prosecute people for felony crimes committed on the reservation.

But Lake County last year announced it’s pulling out because it can’t afford the roughly $4 million it costs to oversee felony jurisdiction.

Now, Gianforte’s office said the state also plans to pull out of the agreement.

Gianforte said he is initiating a process to give felony jurisdiction to the federal government. It’s unclear whether he can do that on his own or needs buy-in from state lawmakers. It’s also unclear whether the federal government will agree to take over.

The CSKT issued a letter saying it will continue to work with the county and the state to find a path forward.

Load More

Tags
Montana News Greg GianforteFlathead ReservationGale DeckerConfederated Salish and Kootenai TribesLake CountyPublic Law 280
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information