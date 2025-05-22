© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

State to fund CSKT tribal court transition under new agreement

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published May 22, 2025 at 7:43 AM MDT

For years, Lake County and Gov. Gianforte have sparred over who’s financially responsible for prosecuting tribal members for felonies on the Flathead Reservation.

Lake County has historically done that work under an agreement known as Public Law 280. But the county says it can no longer afford that service.

Both the county and the state had planned to leave the agreement. That would mean federal law enforcement would take over. But, federal officials have said they don’t have the resources.

This session, county, state and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe (CSKT) officials hashed out a plan. The state is providing $6 million over the next two years to help transition more cases to tribal courts. According to CSKT Spokesperson Rob McDonald, some of that work has already started.

“We have, in the past 18 months or so, taken on more than 150 felonies and increased our efforts to reduce the workload on the county,” he said.

But Lake County is expected to continue handling more serious felonies that require prison time.

The CSKT and Lake County are required under the new law to hash out an agreement laying out the balance of cases each will take on.
Tags
Montana News Confederated Salish and Kootenai TribesGreg GianforteLake CountyMontana Politics
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information