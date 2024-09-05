© 2024 MTPR
Opioid settlement funds approved for two Lake County addiction programs

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published September 5, 2024 at 2:19 AM MDT

Montana’s share of the $26 billion national opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson and its distributors is starting to flow to communities. Montana will receive $75 million over 18 years as part of the national settlement.

The Montana Opioid Abatement Trust has been receiving payments for over a year. It currently has $25 million, but that money has been untouched until now.

Groups of counties, and individual counties with larger populations have submitted nearly 40 grant applications, so far. The first two grants approved will serve Lake County.

One program pairs adults with children experiencing trauma that can make them prone to substance use later in life. The adults work with kids on-on-one over several years in school, the community and at home. The program will receive $180,000.

Another $78,000 grant will fund a peer-support program that helps people struggling with addiction and homelessness.
Montana News Johnson & JohnsonOpioidsMontana Opioid Abatement TrustLake CountyHealth care
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
