Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Bill would provide temporary funding for Flathead Reservation law enforcement

Aaron Bolton
Published April 25, 2025 at 2:58 PM MDT

For decades, Lake County has arrested and prosecuted tribal members on the Flathead Reservation under an agreement known as Public Law 280. But the county in recent years has said it can’t afford the work and asked that the state chip in.

Lawmakers did give the county funding last legislative session, but Gov. Greg Gianforte vetoed the bill, saying the state isn’t financially responsible.

This session, discussions between the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Gianforte’s office and county officials resulted in new legislation that would give the county $6 million over the next two years.

Lake County Commissioner Gayle Decker says the bill requires the tribes and the county to create a plan for law enforcement that doesn’t involve state resources.

“We think we can come up with an MOU that's going to work and it’ll help us transition into the next phase of Public Law 280.”

The bill has passed both chambers and is nearing Gianforte’s desk.
Montana News Montana LegislaturePublic Law 280Flathead ReservationLake County
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
