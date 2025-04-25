Bill would provide temporary funding for Flathead Reservation law enforcement

For decades, Lake County has arrested and prosecuted tribal members on the Flathead Reservation under an agreement known as Public Law 280. But the county in recent years has said it can’t afford the work and asked that the state chip in.

Lawmakers did give the county funding last legislative session, but Gov. Greg Gianforte vetoed the bill, saying the state isn’t financially responsible.

This session, discussions between the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Gianforte’s office and county officials resulted in new legislation that would give the county $6 million over the next two years.

Lake County Commissioner Gayle Decker says the bill requires the tribes and the county to create a plan for law enforcement that doesn’t involve state resources.

“We think we can come up with an MOU that's going to work and it’ll help us transition into the next phase of Public Law 280.”

The bill has passed both chambers and is nearing Gianforte’s desk.