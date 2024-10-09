© 2024 MTPR
Climate groups ask consumer advocacy council to oppose NorthWestern Energy rate hikes

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published October 9, 2024 at 8:24 AM MDT
NorthWestern Energy builidng in Butte, MT.
Nora Saks
/
Montana Public Radio

Climate groups and members of the public are calling on a consumer advocacy group led by the Legislature to oppose increases to their power bills.

The Consumer Council is appointed by the Legislature and constitutionally-required to advocate for consumer interests with the Public Service Commission as it regulates utilities.

The PSC approved of NorthWestern’s request to charge customers 28% more last year. Nearly a dozen people asked lawmakers and council members Monday to oppose the company’s latest rate hike, which could be up to 26 percent.

Livingston resident Joanie Kresich asked the council to help the PSC consider affordability for Montana families.

"We have to suffer from the fourth highest energy costs in our nation. It's really absurd," Kresich said.

Public commenters also criticized the utility's ongoing investments in fossil fuel based energy that’s more expensive than renewables and drives climate change. They also pointed to other states, like Texas, that have been expanding investments into solar and wind energy with battery storage.

The Montana Consumer Council has filed as an intervenor in the rate case, meaning it can give testimony to the PSC for or against NorthWestern’s request. NorthWestern is asking for a rate increase to cover the cost of generating and delivering power.

Hearings in the rate case will happen next spring.

Tags
Montana News NorthWestern EnergyJoanie KresichMontana Public Service CommissionMontana Office of Consumer Counsel
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
