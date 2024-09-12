© 2024 MTPR
Environment
Wildlife managers release final analysis for state management of grizzly bears

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published September 12, 2024 at 6:20 AM MDT
Montana and surrounding states, showing locations of the six grizzly bear recovery zones identified by the USFWS (individually colored and named) in relation to major interstate highways. Also shown are the DMAs surrounding the NCDE (light blue) and GYE (dark purple), as well as the area defined as a Distinct Population Segment (DPS) surrounding the GYE DMA (light purple). DPS for other recovery zones (or “ecosystems”) have not been formally mapped by USFWS.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
Montana and surrounding states, showing locations of the six grizzly bear recovery zones identified by the USFWS (individually colored and named) in relation to major interstate highways. Also shown are the DMAs surrounding the NCDE (light blue) and GYE (dark purple), as well as the area defined as a Distinct Population Segment (DPS) surrounding the GYE DMA (light purple). DPS for other recovery zones (or “ecosystems”) have not been formally mapped by USFWS.

Montana wildlife managers have released their final analysis of the environmental impacts of state management of grizzly bears.

If Montana manages grizzlies, it would have less tolerance than the federal government for conflict bears outside of designated habitat.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks recommends managing the species spread out across the state under one plan. It would work on connecting dispersed populations and outline areas where the agency wants grizzly bears to be, as well as areas where it does not. Because grizzlies already live in the region, the analysis finds little to no negative impact on the environment.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering delisting bears in the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem populations — and plans to make its decision soon.

Montana’s Fish and Wildlife Commission has said it won’t allow grizzly bear hunting for at least the first five years after delisting.

Montana News Environmentgrizzly bearsMontana Fish, Wildlife & ParksEndangered Species ActU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
