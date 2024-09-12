© 2024 MTPR
Candidates sound-off on abortion rights ballot measure

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published September 12, 2024 at 6:45 AM MDT

A constitutional measure to protect abortion has a spot on Montana’s ballot this fall. Candidates in the U.S. Senate and governor’s races are also highlighting the issue in their campaigns.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester held three campaign rallies over the weekend with Planned Parenthood Action Fund, centering on reproductive rights in his hotly contested re-election campaign.

“You don’t want a politician or a bureaucrat or a judge telling you, especially if you're a woman, what health care decisions you’re going to make, do you? No," Tester said to the crowd.

Tester supported federal legislation to protect abortion access before fetal viability — generally considered to be around 24 weeks. It would also protect abortion post-viability when medically necessary based on the “good-faith medical judgment” of the provider.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy is anti-abortion and calls Tester’s stance extreme. Sheehy has said he would not support a national abortion ban, and said that decision should be left up to individual states. He’s said he supports exceptions in restrictions for cases of rape, incest and a life-threatening medical emergency.

The Libertarian in the U.S. Senate Race, Sid Daoud, has said the government should not regulate abortion.

Support and opposition to a proposal to add protections for abortion to Montana’s Constitution could encourage voter turnout.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte recently told NBC Montana he’ll vote no on that measure.

“I encourage other people to vote no, too. We need to honor life, and this ballot initiative doesn’t do that," Gianforte said.

Gianforte has signed around a dozen anti-abortion bills into law since taking office. The most restrictive last session was a law that effectively banned abortion after 15 weeks. All restrictions are currently tied up in court.

Gianforte’s Democratic challenger Ryan Busse has criticized the governor for that stance. Busse supports constitutional protections for abortion, and says “no politician has any right to make private health care decisions for women.”

Libertarian candidate for governor Kaiser Lieb also supports access to abortion.

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.  
