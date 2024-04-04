Abortion advocates seek court order to allow ballot initiative signature gathering to begin
Abortion-rights advocates have asked the Montana Supreme Court to force the secretary of state to allow signature gathering to begin on a ballot initiative. It’s part of a fast-moving legal back-and-forth ahead of a June deadline to collect signatures needed to certify the constitutional initiative for the ballot.
Republican Senate President Jason Ellsworth on Tuesday subpoenaed Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen to send the initiative’s language to a legislative committee. There, lawmakers would have up to two weeks to perform a legislative review. But, state Supreme Court justices have said that the initiative could move forward without legislative input.
Abortion-rights advocates will have to resubmit their request to the Montana Supreme Court, due to a legal technicality, if they want the court to act further.
Republican lawmakers have ordered the Secretary of State to send a proposed ballot initiative to a legislative committee for review before signature-gathering begins. The request escalates tensions between the lawmakers and the state Supreme Court, which said this week such a review wasn’t required.
The Montana Supreme Court has rephrased a proposed ballot initiative after its supporters and the state Attorney General clashed over the language. The initiative about abortion access can now advance.
The Montana Supreme Court overturned the state attorney general’s block of a proposal that could amend the state’s Constitution to protect abortion access.
The decision cited a 1999 Montana Supreme Court ruling that said the state Constitution's right to privacy includes a woman's right to abortion access.
Montana's western district congressional race is déjà vu all over again. Gov. Gianforte quietly announces he's running again, while his Democratic opponent hopes to make a loud splash. Republican Senatorial candidate Tim Sheehy goes full MAGA. Attorney General Austin Knudsen tries to keep an abortion initiative off the ballot.
A pro-abortion group wants to enshrine abortion rights into the state Constitution. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana submitted the ballot proposition last week.