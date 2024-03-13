Montana's missing persons task force hasn't met since last summer

Montana’s Missing Persons Task Force has not met since last summer despite the Legislature funding the group for the next decade.

State lawmakers last year passed two bills carried by Montana’s American Indian Caucus to help missing and murdered people in Montana. But the DOJ did not hire a coordinator for the task force until this month, and has not spent any of the funding allocated for training local search and rescue groups.

According to 2023 state data, Indigenous people make up nearly 7 % of the population and make up a quarter of Montana’s missing persons cases.

In a statement to MTPR, a spokesperson for the DOJ said they are in the process of appointing members to the missing persons task force, now that they have hired a coordinator and are reaching out to tribes about getting representatives. MTPR has confirmed several tribes are in the nomination process.

An interim group of lawmakers is scheduled to hear updates on this legislation this week.