Missing persons response teams bill is headed to the governor

A bill establishing a grant program to fund training for missing persons response teams has passed the state Senate and is headed to the governor’s desk.

The bill is sponsored by Representative Tyson Running Wolf, a Democrat from the Blackfeet Nation, and is part of a suite of bills proposed by the interim State-Tribal Relations committee to address the problem of missing and murdered persons in Montana.

According to the Department of Justice, there were nearly 2,000 reports of missing people in the state last year. Funding from this bill would be used to provide community based response teams with additional training for things like search and rescue.

The bill received unanimous support in the House and Senate.