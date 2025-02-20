MMIP task force funding; Court strikes down law defining sex; Ornamental plants kill elk calves

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons task for funding bill awaits governor's signature

Victoria Traxler | Montana Public Radio

A bill that would establish a state fund for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons task force is awaiting consideration from Gov. Greg Gianforte.

The task force aims to address the jurisdictional barriers impeding the investigation of Indigenous missing persons cases. Montana’s eight tribal nations, the Indian Health Service and state law enforcement entities including the Montana Department of Justice comprise the task force.

Officials say the task force’s work is important, but it has no way to fund itself. This bill would open up the initiative to funding sources like grants, donations, or gifts which would be held in a state account. Browning Democratic House Rep. Tyson Running Wolf carried the bill.

The legislation passed both the House and Senate receiving largely bipartisan support. It is now on its way to the governor’s desk.

Court rules law defining male and female is unconstitutional

Shaylee Ragar | Montana Public Radio

A Missoula judge has ruled that a 2023 state law defining male and female is unconstitutional. The law eliminates legal recognition of transgender, nonbinary and intersex people.

This is the second time a judge has ruled the bill unconstitutional. Last spring, a different Missoula judge blocked enforcement of the law over the way it was written. The judge wrote that the bill’s title did not accurately reflect the content of the bill, which is a requirement.

Tuesday’s latest ruling stated the law unconstitutional based on its substance. Judge Leslie Halligan found that the law violates Montanans’ rights to privacy and equal protection, writing that it discriminates against people based on their identity or chromosomal abnormalities.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Austin Knudsen said the order advances a “woke agenda” and that the office will appeal the decision to the Montana Supreme Court.

Elk calves die after eating toxic plants in the Bitterroot Valley

Edward O'Brien | Montana Public Radio

At least five elk calves were killed last month in the Bitterroot Valley after eating toxic ornamental plants. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says necropsies conducted on two of the calves revealed high quantities of toxic Japanese yew in their stomachs.

Japanese yew is an evergreen, tree-like shrub and a popular landscaping plant commonly used for homes and walkways. It becomes especially dangerous to wildlife in the winter, when heavy snow can force ungulates closer to homes in search of food.

Japanese yew has been implicated in several high profile ungulate die-offs in the Rockies, including elk and pronghorn. White-tailed deer appear to be unaffected, but mule deer are susceptible. Humans, pets and domestic livestock can also be poisoned by ingesting the plant.

FWP recommends homeowners in areas where wild ungulates live to check their yards for the plant and carefully remove it if possible.