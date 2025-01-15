© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Proposed legislation seeks to give MMIP task force ability to raise funds

UM Legislative News Service | By Emma White
Published January 15, 2025 at 5:08 AM MST
Rep. Tyson Running Wolf speaks at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Monday, Jan. 13 in Helena.
Emma White
Rep. Tyson Running Wolf speaks at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Monday, Jan. 13 in Helena.

Supporters of a bill that would create a special revenue account to fund the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Task Force say it is necessary to keep the program going.

The task force was created in 2019 and the 2023 Legislature extended its authorization for ten years. According to the Montana Department of Justice, the group’s mission is to identify barriers to jurisdiction on tribal land and increase reporting and investigation into cases of missing and murdered indigenous people. Now, some lawmakers are advocating for creating a way for the task force to raise the money it needs.

Democratic Representative Tyson Running Wolf of Browning is sponsoring House Bill 83, which would allow the task force to create an account so it can raise funds.

“The task force currently does not have a mechanism to raise funds, purchase equipment, or maintain operational costs. The task force would like to create an account, have the ability to accept and generate funds to help support the task force’s mission and objectives," said Running Wolf.

Members of the House Judiciary Committee listen to testimony at a committee meeting on Monday, Jan 13 in Helena.
Emma White
Members of the House Judiciary Committee listen to testimony at a committee meeting on Monday, Jan 13 in Helena.

Patrick Yawakie, representing the Blackfeet tribe, spoke in support of the bill, saying there are currently 48 missing indigenous people in Montana. According to the Montana Department of Justice, 21 of these people have been missing for over a year, and 27 have been missing for less than a year.

Yawakie said a special revenue account would allow the task force to apply for grants, accept gifts and generally bring in revenue for their operations.

“With advancements in forensic science and search and rescue capabilities, having these resources can mean the probability these individuals are found," said Yawakie.

No one spoke in opposition at the bill’s first hearing in the House Judiciary Committee Monday.

Emma White is a reporter with the UM Legislative News Service, a partnership of the University of Montana School of Journalism, the Montana Broadcasters Association and the Greater Montana Foundation. White can be reached at emma.white@umconnect.umt.edu
Tags
Montana News Missing and murdered Indigenous peopleMontana Department of JusticeTyson Running WolfPatrick YawakieMontana Legislature
Emma White
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information