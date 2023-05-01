© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Capitol briefs: Medicaid abortion rule blocked; Missing persons task force funding advances

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published May 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM MDT
Montana Capitol dome
Ellis Juhlin
/
Montana Capitol dome

Abortion providers sue state over Medicaid coverage restrictions
Shaylee Ragar | Montana Public Radio

A district court judge has granted a temporary block on a state rule that restricts Medicaid coverage of abortion, maintaining current coverage of the procedure while a lawsuit plays out.

Montana’s three abortion providers sued the state health department and asked Lewis and Clark District Court to stop the rule before access to abortion is restricted.

The rule adds new requirements for patients seeking state-funded Medicaid coverage to terminate a pregnancy, like proof they have a physical illness that would be “significantly aggravated” by pregnancy and prior authorization before a procedure. It also prohibits Medicaid coverage for abortions performed by nurse practitioners or physician assistants.

Federal Medicaid dollars cover abortion in cases of rape, incest or life endangerment. But a legal precedent in Montana requires the state to cover Medicaid patients’ abortions more broadly when “medically necessary.”

All Families Healthcare, Blue Mountain Clinic and Planned Parenthood of Montana say the rule will significantly restrict access to abortion for low-income Medicaid recipients. They also argue the rule violates Montana Supreme Court precedents that protect access to abortion.

The state health department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

_

Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force funding bill passes the House
Ellis Juhlin | Montana Public Radio

A bill to extend funding for Montana’s Missing Indigenous Person’s Task Force has passed its final vote in the House. The legislation would renew the working group through 2033.

The bill has been a top priority for Montana’s American Indian Caucus to address the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People in Montana.

According to data from Montana’s Department of Justice, Indigenous people make up over a fourth of the state’s missing persons, despite being only 7% of the population.

Democratic Representative Tyson Running Wolf, a member of the Blackfeet Nation is the bill’s sponsor. He originally requested $50,000 for funding the grant program that supports tribes’ work to identify, report and find missing Native Americans. That funding was reduced to $5,000 dollars in the Senate.

"If things are going and they use up all that funds then we'll fight for more funding for the next biennium to keep it rolling that way," Running wolf said.

Running Wolf said he accepted the cut in funding in order to get the bill over the finish line. But he hopes the Legislature can reevaluate that amount in the next biennium. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk.

Tags
Montana News Montana LegislatureMedicaidabortionMissing Indigenous Persons Task ForceMissing and murdered Indigenous peopleTyson Running Wolf
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information