Briefs: court-ordered mental health evaluations; scam artist alert

State says they will pay for court-ordered mental health evaluations

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton

State health officials said they will pay community providers to do court-ordered mental health evaluations. That’s part of an effort to reduce wait times for criminal commitments to the state hospital.

Before a court can commit someone to the Montana State Hospital because they are mentally unfit to stand trial, defendants need to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Historically, they were sent to the Montana State Hospital for those evaluations. Because of staffing issues at the facility, people have waited in jail for weeks or longer.

The state will provide $7.5 million to fund evaluations done by community providers. State health officials hope that will reduce the burden on state hospital staff and reduce wait times.

However, this effort doesn’t address how long someone might wait for a bed after they have been committed to the state hospital’s forensic facility. Inmates at county jails have waited for up to a year to get a bed.

Scam artists try to trick Montanans out of their money and sensitive information

Montana Public Radio | By Edward O'Brien

It’s tax season and scam artists are trying to trick Montanans out of their money or sensitive personal information.

The most recent scam involves the advertising of an 800 number for the Montana Department of Revenue. It’s similar to the agency’s real toll-free call center number.

According to revenue officials, when people call the fake number, they’re routed to a scammer who tries to pressure callers into revealing their social security numbers. Immediate tax payment is also demanded.

The Revenue Department said it might contact taxpayers, but in nearly all cases that call will be preceded by at least one letter sent by the U.S. mail.

Anyone with questions should call 406-444-6900.

Montanans should also hang up on callers claiming to have your tax refund, but that a fee is required to release it. The state does not demand money before sending out refunds.