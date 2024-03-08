© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Kalispell councilors reinstated until election is redone

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published March 8, 2024 at 7:20 AM MST

The Kalispell City Council appointed Sam Nunnally and Kari Gabriel back to the seats they vacated last month due to election administration errors.

The Flathead County Elections Office this fall accidentally sent out ballots to voters based on old ward districts. A district court judge ruled the election for Nunnally and Gabriel’s seats needed to be redone as a result.

Both members were appointed back to their seats until the election is redone.

Load More

Tags
Montana News Sam NunnallyKari GabrielMontana PoliticsKalispell Montana
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information