Kalispell councilors reinstated until election is redone
The Kalispell City Council appointed Sam Nunnally and Kari Gabriel back to the seats they vacated last month due to election administration errors.
The Flathead County Elections Office this fall accidentally sent out ballots to voters based on old ward districts. A district court judge ruled the election for Nunnally and Gabriel’s seats needed to be redone as a result.
Both members were appointed back to their seats until the election is redone.
Rosendale is in, but will that push others out of the race for his House seat? A new Democrat has entered that House race. Steve Daines is being courted to become the next leader of Senate Republicans.
The decision cited a 1999 Montana Supreme Court ruling that said the state Constitution's right to privacy includes a woman's right to abortion access.
The small town of Walkerville is a place where local government is indistinguishable from family tradition. But a dispute over the town’s boundaries and a looming vote over its future could determine where and if the town continues to exist.
Two Kalispell City Council members stepped down last week following a court order that nullified their elections. This is the result of incorrect ballots being sent out to voters.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra recently spoke with Montana Public Radio's Aaron Bolton to talk about Montanans losing Medicaid and mental health services.
Will he, or won't he? Questions abound about Rep. Matt Rosendale's political future. A former congressman wants Rosendale's House seat. Democrat Ryan Busse picks a well-known Helena attorney as his running mate in the governor's race.