© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Turning Point USA tour comes to Bozeman on October 7

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published September 23, 2025 at 3:55 PM MDT

Turning Point USA will resume its college tour two weeks after its founder, Charlie Kirk, was murdered on a Utah university campus. The tour stops in Montana next month.

The "This is the Turning Point Tour" comes to the Montana State University, Bozeman campus the evening of October 7. The stop will feature biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The current Ohio gubernatorial candidate will be joined by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Turning Point was founded by the late Charlie Kirk 13 years ago when he was 18 years old. The organization has chapters on hundreds of high school and college campuses. It encourages young people to organize on conservative issues.

Turning Point promotes its college tour as a celebration of free speech and often features passionate disputes between those of different political beliefs.

Montana State University did not immediately respond to questions about event security next month.
Tags
Montana News Montana PoliticsTurning Point USA
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information