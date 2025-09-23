Turning Point USA tour comes to Bozeman on October 7

Turning Point USA will resume its college tour two weeks after its founder, Charlie Kirk, was murdered on a Utah university campus. The tour stops in Montana next month.

The "This is the Turning Point Tour" comes to the Montana State University, Bozeman campus the evening of October 7. The stop will feature biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The current Ohio gubernatorial candidate will be joined by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Turning Point was founded by the late Charlie Kirk 13 years ago when he was 18 years old. The organization has chapters on hundreds of high school and college campuses. It encourages young people to organize on conservative issues.

Turning Point promotes its college tour as a celebration of free speech and often features passionate disputes between those of different political beliefs.

Montana State University did not immediately respond to questions about event security next month.