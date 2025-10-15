© 2025 MTPR
Environment
Judge dismisses climate suit over Trump executive orders

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published October 15, 2025 at 5:29 PM MDT
Russell Smith Federal Courthouse in downtown Missoula, MT. Tuesday, May, 18, 2021
Twenty-two young plaintiffs sued the Trump administration over executive orders promoting fossil fuel development. In their case, they requested Judge Dana Christensen strike down the orders and revert back to energy policy under the Biden administration.

In his dismissal of the case, Christensen said his court could not issue a ruling that would fully revert energy policy, and therefore could not address the young people’s injuries. He did, however, agree that human-caused climate change is harming the young people and will be worsened by Trump’s policies.

Julia Olson, the lead attorney on the case, says the plaintiffs are disappointed.

"The court, who sits in this position of power with the obligation to be a check on the executive branch, is throwing up the court's hands and saying, 'I can't provide a remedy here.'"

Olson says they will appeal this decision to the 9th Circuit.
Montana News EnvironmentClimate ChangeDana ChristensenJulia Olson
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

