Judge dismisses climate suit over Trump executive orders

Twenty-two young plaintiffs sued the Trump administration over executive orders promoting fossil fuel development. In their case, they requested Judge Dana Christensen strike down the orders and revert back to energy policy under the Biden administration.

In his dismissal of the case, Christensen said his court could not issue a ruling that would fully revert energy policy, and therefore could not address the young people’s injuries. He did, however, agree that human-caused climate change is harming the young people and will be worsened by Trump’s policies.

Julia Olson, the lead attorney on the case, says the plaintiffs are disappointed.

"The court, who sits in this position of power with the obligation to be a check on the executive branch, is throwing up the court's hands and saying, 'I can't provide a remedy here.'"

Olson says they will appeal this decision to the 9th Circuit.