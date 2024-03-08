© 2024 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Glacier National Park was one of the most visited national parks in 2023

Montana Public Radio | By Najifa Farhat
Published March 8, 2024 at 6:59 PM MST
Cars line up at the west entrance into Glacier National Park on June 12, 2021.
Aaron Bolton
/
Montana Public Radio
Cars line up at the west entrance into Glacier National Park on June 12, 2021.

Glacier National Park was one of the top 15 most visited national parks in 2023. The park hosted around 3 million visitors.

This number is slightly higher than last year and ranks as Glacier's sixth busiest year.

According to the park officials, May and September saw the highest number of tourists in the national park.

In recent years, park officials have put in place and expanded a registration entry program to manage traffic.

Tags
Montana News Glacier National ParkEnvironment
Najifa Farhat
