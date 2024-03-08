Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.
Glacier National Park was one of the most visited national parks in 2023
Glacier National Park was one of the top 15 most visited national parks in 2023. The park hosted around 3 million visitors.
This number is slightly higher than last year and ranks as Glacier's sixth busiest year.
According to the park officials, May and September saw the highest number of tourists in the national park.
In recent years, park officials have put in place and expanded a registration entry program to manage traffic.
-
Glacier National Park officials are studying the return of free-roaming bison.
-
Glacier National Park is making plans to plug an abandoned oil well that’s been leaking methane gas.
-
Glacier National Park will release this year’s first batch of vehicle reservations for Going-to-the-Sun Road Thursday.
-
Glacier National Park officials are altering the park's vehicle registration system ahead of next summer. A California couple is again being told to demolish the home they’re building inside Glacier National Park.
-
News briefs: A trout population study, noise pollution inside Glacier National Park, UM wins discrimination case.
-
Researchers have documented population declines of harlequin ducks in recent years, but no one is quite sure why. New research is underway to determine the best way to find and count harlequin ducks in an effort to save them.